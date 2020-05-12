Dalit said: It is us who is going to decide who can and cannot join the talks and who cannot. Don't bet against us. Click to expand...

The discussions are happening in Qatar, the US, Afghan and the Taliban are the signatories. If you had such control, the discussion will be happening in Pakistan as the neutral venue. Even the Taliban is levitating towards "money" provided by Qataris.No, you don't decide who can and cannot join talks. If that was the case, India wouldn't attend the inaugural session in Doha. Not to mention, India holds a Key position at UNSC in the Taliban sanctions committee. This is going to be a fun ride, and India is not going anywhere especially in the Afghan deal, we will have our pound of flesh you like it or not.