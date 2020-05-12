What's new

Featured Pakistan reaches out to regional players in Afghan peace

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
8,778
118
17,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Islamabad. Pakistan has reached out to key regional countries having stakes in Afghanistan with a view to develop a consensus amid renewed push by the United States to seek an end to the decades-old war through a peace deal.
As part of the diplomatic outreach, Pakistan’s special envoy Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq travelled to Iran and held talks with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif.
The visit came just days before the March 18 meeting being hosted by Moscow to break stalemate in the Afghan peace process.
Pakistan as well as China, the US and representatives of the Afghan Taliban and the Afghan government have been invited by Russia. Ambassador Sadiq will represent Pakistan, the US by Zalmay Khalilzad while the Taliban delegation would be led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and the Afghan government is likely to be represented by Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan high peace council.
"A high-level delegation of 10 members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by (Taliban co-founder) Mullah Baradar Akhund... will attend the meeting held in Moscow," tweeted Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban office in Qatar.
The Moscow summit is aimed at pushing for a solution acceptable to all the parties concerned. Moscow has proposed an interim government comprising all players, including the Taliban.
The proposal appears to be in sync with the draft peace plan prepared by the US that also seeks a transitional Afghan peace government comprising of the Afghan Taliban and all other political groups.
Pakistan is consulting all the key stakeholders on the fast-paced diplomatic activities. In Tehran, Ambassador Sadiq briefed Foreign Minister Zarif about Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the renewed push for peace deal in Afghanistan.
"In the meeting with Pakistan's special envoy on Sunday, Zarif stressed the need to promote regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and preserve achievements gained by Afghan people," reported the Iranian state media.
Sadiq said that his consultations with Iranian foreign minister was satisfactory.
Read more: US seeks Pakistan's help over new 'Afghan peace plan’
About Sadiq's visit, Pakistan's Embassy in Tehran had stated that it was to follow a high level of talks between the special envoy and top Iranian officials on regional issues and events in Afghanistan as well, according to IRNA.
As part of the four-point strategy by the Biden administration, a UN sponsored meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and India is likely to be convened. The meeting is aimed at developing a "unified approach" on the future of Afghanistan, as per the letter written by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani.
Pakistan, however, had voiced reservations over extending invitation to India for the UN meeting. Islamabad is not in favour of giving India any role in peace efforts on the ground that New Delhi has only acted as "spoiler."
tribune.com.pk

Pakistan reaches out to regional players in Afghan peace | The Express Tribune

Pakistan has reached out to key regional countries having stakes in Afghanistan with a view to develop a consensus amid renewed push by the United States to seek an end to the decades-old war
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,534
8
19,511
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The real spoilers are India and the US, US for its continuous intentions to push India when India has no stake in Afghanistan other than to spread terrorism inside Pakistan. If US fails to keep to its word of withdrawing by the deadline than the region will be turned back to violence unless the key players can literally push US and NATO out of Afghanistan.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
10,759
-22
8,869
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Verve said:
awww poor Hallucinating Indian Hindus - no one is your ally now eh ... too much isolation .. tsk tsk tsk
Click to expand...
It's good we don't wait for alms from Russia or China. And yet choke up the pride when China themselves smack 'brotherhood' in the face. I don't wish such a pathetic situation even on my enemies.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
11,777
-16
20,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Chhatrapati said:
Whatever Russia is talking about has zero impact on Afghan peace deals, the one that matters in this is the US and NATO. Also, neither Russia nor America is our ally.
Click to expand...
It is us who is going to decide who can and cannot join the talks and who cannot. Don't bet against us.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
10,759
-22
8,869
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Dalit said:
It is us who is going to decide who can and cannot join the talks and who cannot. Don't bet against us.
Click to expand...
The discussions are happening in Qatar, the US, Afghan and the Taliban are the signatories. If you had such control, the discussion will be happening in Pakistan as the neutral venue. Even the Taliban is levitating towards "money" provided by Qataris.

No, you don't decide who can and cannot join talks. If that was the case, India wouldn't attend the inaugural session in Doha. Not to mention, India holds a Key position at UNSC in the Taliban sanctions committee. This is going to be a fun ride, and India is not going anywhere especially in the Afghan deal, we will have our pound of flesh you like it or not.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,518
-34
2,393
Country
India
Location
India
IceCold said:
The real spoilers are India and the US, US for its continuous intentions to push India when India has no stake in Afghanistan other than to spread terrorism inside Pakistan. If US fails to keep to its word of withdrawing by the deadline than the region will be turned back to violence unless the key players can literally push US and NATO out of Afghanistan.
Click to expand...
India dsnt feel Afghanistan is it's strategic depth but Pakistan does forgetting Afghanistan is a separate country.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
11,777
-16
20,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Chhatrapati said:
The discussions are happening in Qatar, the US, Afghan and the Taliban are the signatories. If you had such control, the discussion will be happening in Pakistan as the neutral venue. Even the Taliban is levitating towards "money" provided by Qataris.

No, you don't decide who can and cannot join talks. If that was the case, India wouldn't attend the inaugural session in Doha. Not to mention, India holds a Key position at UNSC in the Taliban sanctions committee. This is going to be a fun ride, and India is not going anywhere especially in the Afghan deal, we will have our pound of flesh you like it or not.
Click to expand...
We will see about that. We are not done yet with you and your clown allies in Afghanistan. We are coming for you.
 
Ghessan

Ghessan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2018
818
0
795
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
We will see about that. We are not done yet with you and your clown allies in Afghanistan. We are coming for you.
Click to expand...
they don't even know what is the fate waiting for them and their allies in Afghanistan. it is just one term away and the next elections will see the so called flag bearers of Afghanistan vanished in the air so would their supporters on the east.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
US wants India to shun role of Afghan peace spoiler
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
M.Bison
M.Bison
beijingwalker
Afghanistan looks to China as peacemaker
Replies
5
Views
387
Pakhtoon yum
Pakhtoon yum
Yankee-stani
Bumpy road to Afghan peace
Replies
0
Views
297
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
Zarvan
Afghanistan: The Next Theatre in the U.S.-Iran Conflict
Replies
2
Views
312
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Chakar The Great
Russia backs Pakistan's effort for Afghan settlement
Replies
6
Views
729
War Thunder
War Thunder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom