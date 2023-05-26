What's new

Pakistan ranks at top among cheapest countries to live in, despite inflation

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,459
13
32,350
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Despite grappling with a struggling economy, political unrest, and soaring inflation, Pakistan has been ranked first as the “cheapest country globally to live in
26111837aa3c07e.jpg

Despite grappling with a struggling economy, political unrest, and soaring inflation, Pakistan has been ranked first as the “cheapest country globally to live in” based on the cost of living plus rent index, according to the World of Statistics.

The World of Statistics ranking places Pakistan at the top, followed by Egypt in second place and India in third place.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661955180437602306
Earlier, Pakistan managed to secure the last position among 140 countries in the Numbeo cost of living index for 2023.

With an index score of 18, Pakistan’s ranking reflects its remarkably low cost of living compared to other nations.

The Rent Index score stands at 3.4, showcasing the affordability of accommodation in the country.

Additionally, Pakistan’s Groceries Index score is 15.4, the Restaurant Price Index is 13.7, and the Local Purchasing Power Index score is 24.4.

Following closely behind Pakistan, the other most affordable countries to live in include Egypt, India, and Colombia.

This revelation highlights the potential benefits for individuals seeking cost-effective living options, particularly at a time when economic challenges, political unrest and inflation are rampant.

Conversely, the index also sheds light on the most expensive countries to reside in.

Topping the list is Bermuda, renowned for its high cost of living, followed by Switzerland, Cayman Islands, and Bahamas, which are known for their affluent lifestyles.

Pakistan’s recognition as the cheapest country to live in raises questions about the country’s economic dynamics and affordability, captivating the attention of global economists and individuals contemplating a relocation.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Pakistan ranks at top among cheapest countries to live in, despite inflation

Despite grappling with a struggling economy, political unrest, and soaring inflation, Pakistan has been ranked first as the “cheapest country globally to live in
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan’s inflation conundrum: out of the frying pan into the fire
Replies
2
Views
262
ghazi52
ghazi52
Kingdom come
Pakistan sees sharp drop in Eid shopping due to soaring inflation
Replies
8
Views
429
El Sidd
El Sidd
Dalit
With inflation at record levels, govt warns of more to come
Replies
13
Views
600
SD 10
SD 10
ziaulislam
From inflation to stag flatiron; story of porana pakistan
Replies
2
Views
335
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
Dalit
29pc hike in weekly inflation
Replies
7
Views
379
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom