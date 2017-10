Pakistan Ranks 16th in Financial & Digital Inclusion: Brookings

Country Commitment: How active a country has been in their goal to improve their financial and digital inclusion. It examines the country’s participation in international financial inclusion-oriented organizations, networks, and more.

Mobile Capacity: The state of mobile adoption and usage in the country. It looks at the country’s mobile penetration, the number of 3G users, availability of mobile-services like payment, etc.

Regulatory Environment: The country’s role in providing agent banking, e-money regulations, mobile money perform interoperability and more.

Adoption: The state of adoption of services like debit/credit card use, borrowing from financial institutions, mobile money penetration, etc.

The State of Financial and Digital Inclusion in Pakistan in 2017

Introduced “Level 0” risk-proportionate accounts in 2011 to facilitate access to formal financial services among underserved populations

Launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy in May 2015

Joined the Better Than Cash Alliance in September 2015