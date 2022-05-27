PAKISTAN Rana Sanaullah vows not to let protesters enter Islamabad ‘ever again’

What's new

27 May, 2022


Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government has decided to formulate a policy to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from another long march, and through which protesters will not be allowed to enter Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

The minister's statement comes after the government held a meeting on the law and order situation that developed after Imran Khan ended his long march on Thursday morning with a six-day ultimatum to announce the date of new elections.

The interior minister told participants that the government could not allow anyone to hold the country hostage, and called for the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to prevent violent processions in the federal capital.

The participants also agreed to completely ban any sort of public gathering in Islamabad without written permission from the administration.

Further, Sanaullah also directed Islamabad administration to take effective measures to stop another planned PTI’s long march on Islamabad.

It was decided in the meeting to implement a zero-tolerance policy against the miscreants taking law into their hands.


www.brecorder.com

He previously said if Imran Khan entered Islamabad he wouldn't be his father son.

Maybe Rana Sanaullah should be having a Frank conversation with his mother right now rather than press conferences full of fake bravado.
 
It always baffles my mind how insects like him keep coming back to the corridors of power. Man is a walking talking cockroach.
 

