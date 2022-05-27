PAKISTAN Rana Sanaullah vows not to let protesters enter Islamabad ‘ever again’

Rana Sanaullah vows not to let protesters enter Islamabad ‘ever again’ Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government has decided to formulate a policy to stop...

.,.,27 May, 2022The minister's statement comes after the government held a meeting on the law and order situation that developed after Imran Khan ended his long march on Thursday morning with a six-day ultimatum to announce the date of new elections.The interior minister told participants that the government could not allow anyone to hold the country hostage, and called for the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to prevent violent processions in the federal capital.The participants also agreed to completely ban any sort of public gathering in Islamabad without written permission from the administration.Further, Sanaullah also directed Islamabad administration to take effective measures to stop another planned PTI’s long march on Islamabad.It was decided in the meeting to implement a zero-tolerance policy against the miscreants taking law into their hands.