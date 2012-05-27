Shahzaz ud din
Pakistan ran a current account surplus of 424 million $ in July - Asad umar
Asad Umar
@Asad_Umar
·
PTI govt inherited a current account deficit of 2 billion $/ month as a legacy of PML N. In july 2020 Pakistan ran a current account surplus of 424 million $. Remember the current account deficits have led to massive external debt and compromises our independence and security
