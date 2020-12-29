Pakistan Railways: News & Updates

What's new

@WebMaster @Aeronaut @nuclearpak please make this a sticky thread

Train service to improve soon: Saad

Tuesday, June 18, 2013 - Lahore&#8212;Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique here on Monday said that the train service will be improved soon.

Talking to the media on his visit to the railway station he said freight trains would be restored soon, however, no new passenger train would be launched, adding that all available resources would be utilised for rehabilitation of the department.

He lauded the decision of increase in salaries by the government and said that employees were pleased with it.

The minister directed the PR administration to remove welcoming banners from the station.

He examined the rail-car train and facilities to the passengers. He also asked passengers about facilities and sought suggestions from them for the betterment of the service.

Later, the minister left for Rawalpindi by train and travelled in economy class instead of a special saloon.

Divisional Superintendent Lahore, Rana Ibrar Anwar was also present. Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday opted to travel smooth and hassle free economy class of Rail Car from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

While en route to Rawalpindi, the Minister also disembarked at railway stations of Gujranwala, Lala Mousa and Jhelum and directed the staff to provide maximum facilities and comfort to passengers during their travel, says a press release.

The minister also met mechanical and technical staff of railway during the visit. Talking on the occasion, he directed the staff to strive hard for making Pakistan Railways a profitable service.

He pledged to resolve the grievances of Railway commuters on priority.

The minister was welcomed by Division Superintendent Railways Rawalpindi Syed Munawar Shah, union representatives and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supporters on arrival at the railway station.&#8212;APP


Train service to improve soon: Saad
Wrong guy for the wrong job, if anyone Ayaz Sadiq would have been a better choice since atleast he has dealt with railways in the past.
 
Saad Rafique vows to clear encroachments on Railways land

Railways Minister&#8218; Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that various important steps are being taken to improve the economic condition of Pakistan Railways.

Talking to newsmen here in Islamabad on Monday&#8218; he said all efforts will be made to make Pakistan Railways self-sufficient economically and render it into a profit-able organization.
On the occasion&#8218; he also vowed to root out corruption from Pakistan Railways.
Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed the determination to clear all the encroachments on Pakistan Railways owned land.
The Minister said a strategy is being prepared for purchasing new engines besides repairing the existing

LHC serves notice on Railways Ministry

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to ministry of railways and others on a petition filed by a Chinese company against its blacklisting by the ministry.

The court also issued notice to general manager railways and other officials. The court also summoned a deputy attorney general to assist the court on next date of hearing on June 19.

Petitioner, the Dongfang Electric International Corporation, in its petition said the company in 2008 had entered into a contract with railways ministry for supply of 75 locomotives costing 105 million US dollars. As per the agreement, the down payment of US $15.77million was paid by the respondent ministry, the counsel submitted.

Meanwhile, it added, the said contract was politicized by certain quarters and also another underhand deal by the ministry was exposed by some press sections about the procurement of 150 diesel electric locomotives from certain suppliers. Later, one more deal of procurement of 50 locomotives unearthed, the counsel pointed out.

The counsel contended that the ministry started threatening the petitioner company to cancel the agreement of 75 locomotives when it approached the court against the procurement of 150 locomotives on the grounds of ill transparency and disobeying the procurement rules. On the request of the petitioner company, the court ordered the ministry of railways to re-tender the procurement of the 150 locomotives, the counsel pointed out.

He said the ministry issued show-cause notices to the petitioner company for refusing to withdraw the petitions against purchase of 150 locomotives, the counsel said, adding the ministry later declared the petitioner company as blacklisted on March 26, 2013 by issuing a letter.

The counsel pointed out that the respondent ministry had on May 16 and June 05 also issued notices purporting to cancel the agreement for supply of 75 locomotives and seeking return of the US $ 15.77 million down payment.

The counsel said the petitioner company had been carrying out major infrastructure projects of national importance including Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project, Nandipur Power Project, Chichoki-Mallian Power Project, Pak-China Rail Link Pre-Feasibility Projects and few others.

He contended there were no allegations that the petitioner company had at all the times acted above the board and in a professional and conscientious capacity. Therefore, the blacklisting of the petitioner company was in violation of the established and circulated rules issued by the ministry of railways.

The firm requested the court to set aside the letter declaring it as a blacklisted company, and notices for cancellation of agreement and demanding return of down payment.
 
Wrong, actually when you are at a level that Saad Rafiq is on, you control people. You dont have to be a super genius in the said field. You can hire people that are super genius, you have the capital at your disposal to bring changes (with the help of super geniuses). You must be honest, aggressive, have leadership and strong communication skills and you are good. Saad Rafiq or any other minister running a high profile ministry in pakistan doesnt directly interact with the ministry. They get daily or weekly briefing, look after the 8 - 16 super geniuses that ACTUALLY run the ministry, convince the govt for additional funding, seek protection from the federal govt etc.
 
Railways minister warns inefficient officials with sacking



RAWALPINDI: Expressing resolve to improve the operations of Pakistan Railways and make it a profit-earning entity, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq Monday said there would be no room for incompetent and corrupt officers in the department.

"Corrupt elements will not be tolerated and only performers will stay put in the department," he said while talking to media here at the railway station where he, along with his family, had reached after traveling from Lahore by Margallah Express.

He said the principle of merit and &#8216;rule of law&#8217; would be upheld adding that railways would be transformed into a vibrant mode of transportation.

The minister said an effective strategy was being evolved to get railways' encroached land vacated from illegal occupants, adding not a single inch of railway land will be left encroached.

Rafiq said all workers should work like a team so that a national institution could be saved and its lost glory could be restored by improving its passenger as well as freight services.

He urged the parliamentarians and high-ups to prefer to travel by

trains as it would not only encourage other passengers but also restore their confidence in the national fleet.

Division Superintendent Railways Rawalpindi Syed Munawar Shah, union representatives and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supporters welcomed the minister on his arrival at the railway station. (APP)

so you think we must always use experienced person even though he was not good ????

I watched saad rafique interview on jeo well what I feel he is right rail way must 1st start their cargo trains to earn money their numbers must be in hundreds per day and we must condemn the role of NLC for cargo
 
Derailed: Plan to revive railways on the anvil



RAWALPINDI:

Vowing to bring Pakistan Railways (PR) back on track, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq said he was working on a plan for its revival.

Talking to reporters at Rawalpindi Railway Station on his arrival from Lahore, he said in the first phase, PR&#8217;s encroached lands would be retrieved from land grabbers and no exception will be acceptable in this regard. &#8220;However, there will be a different policy for katchi abadis set up on PR lands.&#8221;

The minister said all-out efforts will be made to bring an end to corruption and get rid of corrupt officers. A result-oriented mechanism will be prepared to end corruption in the department, he added.

&#8220;Special steps are being taken top trace out pilferages for which vigilant cells will be established on a provincial level,&#8221; Rafiq said. I will travel by train and request other parliamentarians to do the same to motivate PR and increase revenue-generation.



He said he was considering whether to provide new locomotives or repair existing ones to facilitate passengers. &#8220;I&#8217;ve talked to passengers and learnt about their difficulties and have travelled in almost every class. They also gave some tips which I&#8217;ll discuss with senior officers and engineers,&#8221; he said.

The minister warned that the performance of senior officers would be evaluated, &#8220;I won&#8217;t tolerate any laxity from officials and those who don&#8217;t work will be sent home.&#8221;

He added that he would hold meetings with all representatives of railway unions and learn about their demands. &#8220;Their demands will be met if genuine,&#8221; he said, adding that unions would be taken on board to revive the railway.

I heard this guy rigged the elections....

For some reason I don't feel like looking at his face..
 
@Leader @nuclearpak @Aeronaut @Zarvan @arushbhai @Fracker @Tiger Awan @SEAL @ @hasnain0099 @Devil Soul and others



Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique decided on Wednesday that 238 legal advisers of the ministry, allegedly appointed on political basis, will be replaced, Express News reported.

Rafique said the hiring of the said advisers was done on political grounds and that they will be fired.

A legal firm will be appointed and new legal advisers will be hired in their stead.

A day earlier Rafique had said that he was working on a plan for the revival of Pakistan Railways (PR).

He had said that efforts would be made to bring an end to corrupt practices in the department.

Railways Ministry: 238 legal advisers shown the door &#8211; The Express Tribune
 
Railways will NOW become a corporation, as promised and they will hire people on merit. Advertisements for specific jobs are out there
 
cb4 said:
Railways will NOW become a corporation, as promised and they will hire people on merit
Click to expand...
we will see that, act of parliament is required...

untill then noora lawyers just got lucky for the vacant posts !
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique is ON!!!!!!
 
