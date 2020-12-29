Pakistan Railways: News & Updates

@WebMaster @Aeronaut @nuclearpak please make this a sticky thread
Train service to improve soon: Saad
Tuesday, June 18, 2013 - Lahore—Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique here on Monday said that the train service will be improved soon.
Talking to the media on his visit to the railway station he said freight trains would be restored soon, however, no new passenger train would be launched, adding that all available resources would be utilised for rehabilitation of the department.
He lauded the decision of increase in salaries by the government and said that employees were pleased with it.
The minister directed the PR administration to remove welcoming banners from the station.
He examined the rail-car train and facilities to the passengers. He also asked passengers about facilities and sought suggestions from them for the betterment of the service.
Later, the minister left for Rawalpindi by train and travelled in economy class instead of a special saloon.
Divisional Superintendent Lahore, Rana Ibrar Anwar was also present. Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday opted to travel smooth and hassle free economy class of Rail Car from Lahore to Rawalpindi.
While en route to Rawalpindi, the Minister also disembarked at railway stations of Gujranwala, Lala Mousa and Jhelum and directed the staff to provide maximum facilities and comfort to passengers during their travel, says a press release.
The minister also met mechanical and technical staff of railway during the visit. Talking on the occasion, he directed the staff to strive hard for making Pakistan Railways a profitable service.
He pledged to resolve the grievances of Railway commuters on priority.
The minister was welcomed by Division Superintendent Railways Rawalpindi Syed Munawar Shah, union representatives and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supporters on arrival at the railway station.—APP
