Pakistan Railway Projects.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,318
53
72,028
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
DOUBLE LINE TRACK

Karachi Peshawar Main Line 1
Kiamari-Lodhran = 843 KM (0-843)
Lodhran-Sher Shah = 72 KM (0-72)
Sher Shah-Multan Cantt = 15 KM (72-87)
Multan Cantt-Khanewal = 49 KM (87-136)
Khanewal-Sahiwal = 119 KM (934-1053)
Sahiwal-Okara = 103 KM (1053-1156)
Bhoe Asal-Raiwind = 23 KM (1156-1179)
Raiwind-Shahdara Bagh = 46 KM (1180-1226)
Chaklala-Golra Sharif = 19 KM (1503-1522)

Lahore-Wagah Branch Line
Lahore-Wagah = 23 KM

Rohri-Chaman Main Line 3
Ab-i-Gum-Kolpur = 37 KM (306-343)
Gulistan-Chaman = 60 KM (466-526)
 
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
13,939
-16
12,898
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Railway tracks to be upgraded countrywide under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Railways will upgrade its existing tracks besides installing new railway tracks from Gwadar-Quetta-Jacobabad via Besima Tehsil in Balochistan, under China-Pak-Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Under the project, a total 560 kilometres track from Bostan-Kotla Jam on the main line-II via Zhob and Dera Ismail Khan and another 682 kilometres track from Havelian to Khunjerab will be laid, a source in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The upgradation of 1,872 kilometres track from Karachi to Peshawar via Kotri, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi (including Taxila-Havelian) – along with dualization of the track from Shahdara to Peshawar will also be carried out.

To enhance connectivity and improve transportation facilities, 1,254 kilometres of railway track from Kotri to Attock City via Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar and Kundian will be upgraded.

The CPEC is a 3,000-kilometer network of roads, railways and pipelines to transport oil and gas from Gwadar Port to Kashgar city, Northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

An official agreement on the corridor was signed between the two countries in May last year during Chinese President’s historic visit to Pakistan.

The project links China’s strategy to develop its western region with Pakistan’s focus on boosting its economy, including the infrastructure construction of Gwadar Port, together with some energy cooperation and investment programmes.

It also involves road and railway construction including the upgradation of 1,300-km Karakoram Highway, the highest paved international road in the world which connects China and Pakistan across the Karakoram mountains.

The CPEC will reduce China’s routes of oil and gas imports from Africa and the Middle East by thousands of kilometers, making Gwadar a potentially vital link in China’s supply chain. –APP

http://www.samaa.tv/pakistan/2016/09/railway-tracks-to-be-upgraded-countrywide-under-cpec/
 
Viper0011.

Viper0011.

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 15, 2011
7,259
26
9,943
Country
United States
Location
United States
CrazyRaju said:
wow seriously they are constructing pillars right on the surface of the earth :hitwall::hitwall::hitwall:
Click to expand...
How much Civil engineering do you know? These are Tier II pillars. The Tier I is below the surface, pretty deep in the ground, forming the first level of support foundation. Than, there is the concrete foundation poured and mud put on. What you see here, goes underneath by like 10 feet to avoid damage from even Earthquake. This is the same process they use in China and Japan for heavy commercial building construction, able to withhold earthquakes.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,318
53
72,028
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Rehabilitated Three Thousand Horse Power HGMU 30 Locomotive





Locally manufactured High Capacity Wagons








Lahore-Peshawar railway track under CPEC




PESHAWAR: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would sponsor a railway track for bridging Lahore and Peshawar. A Chinese company has completed the survey for a 411-kilometre long Lahore to Peshawar railway line. This was stated by an official of the railway sources on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Peshawar, Muhammad Javed Anwar, chief executive officer and senior general manager Pakistan Railways said that the double track of railway would be under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He further said that the Chinese engineers and workers were already busy in surveys for the proposed project. Muhammad Javed Anwar added that Pakistan Railways provided an important mode of safe transportation in the farthest corners of the country and it brought such areas closer for business, adventure and education. He added Pakistan Railways has been a great integrating force and forms the life line of the country by catering to the needs of a large scale movement of people and freight to different places of the country. Sources in the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) told Daily Times that the department was playing its part to make the largest mean of transportation regain its business spot. The tourism ministry had arranged different trips to different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Pakistan Railways to relive the stock of the railway ministry and enable the railway department to stand on its feet.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,318
53
72,028
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
First consignment of seven US locomotives reach Karachi port.





KARACHI: The first consignment of seven modern locomotives out of 55 locomotives imported from the United States America (USA) reached Karachi port on Sunday.

These are modern General Electric diesel locomotives with 676 mm gauge, which are supplied fully assembled. A senior official of Pakistan Railways said these locomotives will be handed over to Railways on Monday.

To transport the imported coal from Karachi's Port Qasim to Sahiwal Power Plant in Punjab and Jamshoro Power Plant in Sindh, Pakistan Railways signed an agreement with USA on June 20 2015. Under the agreement, out of the total 55 General Electric diesel locomotives, 40 would be used to haul imported coal from Karachi to the Sahiwal and Jamshoro power stations, and 15 would be used on general freight services.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, these locomotives are 4000 horsepower and will be used to deliver coal to the power stations. The remaining 48 locomotives are expected to be handed over to the Pakistan Railways by June 2017.

This is ever first consignment of Evolution Series locomotives to anywhere South Asia, which Pakistan has received ever first time.

According to the contract, USA based Corys Electric Company has to supply a full-scope simulator for driver training.

These are modern General Electric diesel locomotives, with each one has 12-cylinder of 563 horse power engine, and would help to cope with the harsh operating conditions in Pakistan the design features additional cooling capacity and an air-conditioned cab suitable for bidirectional operation.

The 137 tonne six-axle locomotives are designed for a maximum speed of 120 km/h, and are expected to provide better fuel efficiency and longer maintenance intervals than Pakistan Railways' current fleet.


 
