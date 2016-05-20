Pakistan Railway Projects.

Rehabilitated Three Thousand Horse Power HGMU 30 Locomotive
Locally manufactured High Capacity Wagons
Lahore-Peshawar railway track under CPEC
PESHAWAR:
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would sponsor a railway track for bridging Lahore and Peshawar. A Chinese company has completed the survey for a 411-kilometre long Lahore to Peshawar railway line. This was stated by an official of the railway sources on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Peshawar, Muhammad Javed Anwar, chief executive officer and senior general manager Pakistan Railways said that the double track of railway would be under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He further said that the Chinese engineers and workers were already busy in surveys for the proposed project. Muhammad Javed Anwar added that Pakistan Railways provided an important mode of safe transportation in the farthest corners of the country and it brought such areas closer for business, adventure and education. He added Pakistan Railways has been a great integrating force and forms the life line of the country by catering to the needs of a large scale movement of people and freight to different places of the country. Sources in the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) told Daily Times that the department was playing its part to make the largest mean of transportation regain its business spot. The tourism ministry had arranged different trips to different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Pakistan Railways to relive the stock of the railway ministry and enable the railway department to stand on its feet.