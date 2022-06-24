What's new

Pakistan questions unilateral sanctions against Russia

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
MOFA spokesperson says measure must be used only through UN


Pakistan has questioned the decision by the West to unilaterally impose sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as the measure has also been affecting developing nations including Pakistan.

The ban has sparked an oil price crisis which has been exacting a heavy toll on countries like Pakistan after oil imports became expensive. Pakistan is also unable to import energy from its western neighbor as Iran remains under sanctions.

A ministry of foreign affairs (MOFA) spokesperson on Friday said that if sanctions had to be used, they “should be used through the mechanisms that are internationally available that is through the UN.”

The spokesperson said that Pakistan made its position clear on the Ukraine war “from the beginning and it remains the same.”

“The situation is unfortunate, and it has led to many consequences, which have serious impact on the international community, including particularly the developing countries, and … on countries like Pakistan and others who are facing the consequences of the situation. And perhaps these consequences are further aggravated and complicated by the sanctions that come into play.”

The spokesperson was asked to comment on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent comments against sanctions on Russia.

The MOFA spokesperson also confirmed that Pakistan summoned the Canadian high commissioner to Pakistan on Thursday to protest remarks by a Canadian member of parliament about a proposed visit of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. This visit was later canceled due to the pandemic.

“We have taken up this issue with the Canadian government. We have underlined that freedom of expression entails responsibility, and that Pakistan takes serious exception to the baseless and unsubstantiated remarks that have been made.”

In response to another question, the spokesperson said that it was not in their knowledge if any country had raised objections to Pakistan holding talks with the TTP through the Kabul regime.

The MOFA spokesperson also said that Pakistan’s position about India had not changed and that a statement by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in line with that position.
Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
The UN can kiss our ***.

Russia plans war against Europe as a whole and those morons suggest we ask UN if we can strike back, and let russia veto our own defense...


I have news for Pakistan. Thats none of your business.
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
The problem for Russian sanction is that you cannot force a country not to do business with Russia, but you also cannot make people do business with Russia. This is more a "Peer Pressure" than actual "requirement" but that does not mean it will go without consequence. I mean, China cannot ask UK or EU not to stop buying Russian gas, that's UK/EU decision to make.

On the other hand, Iran sanction was initiated and approved by UN, so that is a different ball game.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
The UN can kiss our ***.

Russia plans war against Europe as a whole and those morons suggest we ask UN if we can strike back, and let russia veto our own defense...


I have news for Pakistan. Thats none of your business.
Russia warned you to not allow Ukraine into Nato. You were taking the war to their doorstep and the invaded Ukraine as a response to EU actions.


And Pakistan is effected by Russian invasion of Ukraine more than UK and EU are. Petrol and Diesel prices going up or inflation it has effected not just those living in EU and UK but also Pakistan.


And if it was none of Pakistan's business then why did Germans help US in their regime change op in Pakistan?
 
Abid123

Abid123

Jan 1, 2021
The UN can kiss our ***.

Russia plans war against Europe as a whole and those morons suggest we ask UN if we can strike back, and let russia veto our own defense...


I have news for Pakistan. Thats none of your business.
You can strike back? Kid you can't even handle Turkey. Russia would destroy Greece into hundreds of pieces.

Sanctions on Russia need to removed immediately.
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Russia warned you to not allow Ukraine into Nato. You were taking the war to their doorstep and the invaded Ukraine as a response to EU actions.


And Pakistan is effected by Russian invasion of Ukraine more than UK and EU are. Petrol and Diesel prices going up or inflation it has effected not just those living in EU and UK but also Pakistan.


And if it was none of Pakistan's business then why did Germans help US in their regime change op in Pakistan?
That didn't take away Russian responsibility. I mean, does that sound logical to you to invade a country which you threaten not to join an alliance to protect them from an invasion from said country??

I mean if you invade a country you warn them not to join NATO, what really do you think they are going to do? They will want to join NATO even more......

On the other hand, if NATO want Ukraine, they would have allowed membership in 2008 and again when the issue is raised in 2015. Didn't rejecting them twice in a span of less than 10 years does not show that NATO don't want Ukraine? If that cannot proof that, then I don't know what will..
 

