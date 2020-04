Pakistan has quarantined 20,000 people and is still searching for thousands more who attended a Muslim group's gathering in the city of Lahore last month despite the worsening coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.Authorities said they want to test or quarantine those who congregated at the event held by the missionary movement, Tablighi Jamaat, between March 10-12 over fears they are now spreading COVID-19 across Pakistan and overseas.