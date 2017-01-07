Pakistan pushes for reset ties with USA

Pakistan’s push to reset ties met with US lukewarm response | The Express Tribune
Pakistan's efforts to reset what is often dubbed as "transactional relationship" with the United States have been met with a lukewarm response
Yep move on nothing more for Pakistan to do.
That's true and the dynamics were better with Trump.It's not like bilateral relationships are ever static in international geopolitics. What is here today may not be there tomorrow. Both nations will continue to reevaluate the situation, I am sure.
Of course. Both nations will serve their own national interests, as they should. Let me just mention that USA remains the largest buyer of Pakistani textiles. As long as that remains true, there is good hope.That's true and the dynamics were better with Trump.
Anyway, every nation has their interests, so it's time for Pakistan to stay the course.
Well there's plenty of time let's see.Of course. Both nations will serve their own national interests, as they should. Let me just mention that USA remains the largest buyer of Pakistani textiles. As long as that remains true, there is good hope.