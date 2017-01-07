What's new

Pakistan pushes for reset ties with USA

M

mingle

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 4, 2015
4,729
2
3,384
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan should stop the efforts now and move on Sky won't fall on Us but resetting the ties at cost of another Afghanistan and China adventure is not worth at all.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
39,439
55
33,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
waz said:
Yep move on nothing more for Pakistan to do.
Click to expand...

It's not like bilateral relationships are ever static in international geopolitics. What is here today may not be there tomorrow. Both nations will continue to reevaluate the situation, I am sure.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,038
68
44,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VCheng said:
It's not like bilateral relationships are ever static in international geopolitics. What is here today may not be there tomorrow. Both nations will continue to reevaluate the situation, I am sure.
Click to expand...
That's true and the dynamics were better with Trump.
Anyway, every nation has their interests, so it's time for Pakistan to stay the course.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
39,439
55
33,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
waz said:
That's true and the dynamics were better with Trump.
Anyway, every nation has their interests, so it's time for Pakistan to stay the course.
Click to expand...
Of course. Both nations will serve their own national interests, as they should. Let me just mention that USA remains the largest buyer of Pakistani textiles. As long as that remains true, there is good hope.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,038
68
44,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VCheng said:
Of course. Both nations will serve their own national interests, as they should. Let me just mention that USA remains the largest buyer of Pakistani textiles. As long as that remains true, there is good hope.
Click to expand...
Well there's plenty of time let's see.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,701
-2
12,469
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
the relations between Pakistan & u.s. should remain lukewarm...keep it limited to trade & diplomatic ties whileb keeping theb heat turned on in afghanistan & the middle east. make them keep coming back for more cooperation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Saifullah Sani
RUSSIA-INDIA RELATIONS ENTERING A 'DIFFICULT PHASE': ANALYST C.Raja Mohan.
Replies
6
Views
734
anant_s
anant_s
Phenomenal
USA tries to mend Pakistan India ties
Replies
1
Views
568
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Tipu7
Uri Attack and China-Russia factor
2
Replies
19
Views
3K
AsianLion
AsianLion
S
A SCO canopy for South Asia
Replies
0
Views
682
Swatwolf
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom