Pakistan publishes document on cyber policy for 2021, establishes federal cybersecurity agency to enforce Pakistan's digital sovereignty

arjunk said: FINALLY.



But knowing this country's history it'll likely be 50-60 year olds with no clue on how to use technology moral policing teenagers on social media and video games. Click to expand...

Yeah I have been waiting forever for this.Finally Pakistan has done it and made a real federal cybersecurity agency. This should have been done yesterday but better late than never.The fact that at least they have published an actual document is a good sign that they are serious about at least some parts of it.