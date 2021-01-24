What's new

Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,854
410
96,514
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Pakistan Brought Back Kareema's Remains.

For the last few days, Indian fake news network and their hired guns have been spreading propaganda against Pakistan, claiming that the Govt is refusing to receive Kareema Baloch's Body. The evidence attached below has been sourced by Pakistan Defence proves otherwise. It shows that PHC in Canada not only made inquiries into the cause of her death from the Canadian authorities, but also made arrangements for the repatriation of her remains. It must be understood that, Kareema had claimed asylum and therefore was not entitled to special treatment, but the Govt decided to bring her back regardless of her role in anti state activities.

Evidence is attached.

Amended Doc-page-004.jpg
Amended Doc-page-002.jpg
Amended Doc-page-006.jpg
Amended Doc-page-005.jpg
Amended Doc-page-003.jpg
karima---story_647_081916022335.jpg
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
13,421
-3
21,904
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
They should cremate her as per the laws of the religion her TRUE loyalty resided with.
 
Last edited:
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,854
410
96,514
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
گزشتہ چند روز سے بھارت کے پالتو عناصر ریاست کے خلاف مسلسل پروپیگنڈا کر رہے تھے کہ پاکستان نے ریاست شکن عناصر کی کارکن کریمہ مہتاب بلوچ، جس کا انتقال کینیڈا میں ہوا تھا، کی میت کو پاکستان لانے سے انکار کیا ہے. پاکستان ڈیفینس فورم نے اس معمے کی تحقیقات کے بعد کچھ دستاویزات حاصل کیے ہیں جن سے یہ واضح ہوتا ہے کہ حکومت پاکستان نے تمام سفارتی ذرائع کو استعمال کرتے ہوئے کریمہ کی گمشدگی اور موت کی تحقیقات میں مقامی حکومت سے نہ صرف خط و کتابت کی بلکہ اس کی میت کو پاکستان لانے کے سفارتی لوازمات کو مکمل کیا. یہ بات یاد رہے کہ کریمہ بلوچ کینیڈا میں پناہ گزین ویزہ لینے کے لئے پاکستان کی شہریت سے اخراج حاصل کر چکی تھی، بھارتی میڈیا پر علی لاعلان کہ چکی تھی کہ اسے پاکستانی نہ کہا جائے، اور مزید کہ پاکستان دشمن قوتوں کے آلہ کار بنتے ہوئے، کئی پاکستان مخالف عزائم کا حصہ رہ چکی تھی، یہاں تک کہ بھارت سے رشتہ داری بڑھانے کے لئے کشمیری اور گجراتی مسلمانوں کے قاتل، مودی کو بھائی کہہ کر ہندوانہ رسومات یعنی کہ رکھشابندھن پر بھی عمل پیرا رہی. کریمہ بلوچ کا نام، یورپین ڈس انفارمیشن لیب کی رپورٹ میں بطور پاکستان مخالفت بھارتی ایجنٹ کے طور پر درج پایا گیا، جس کچھ دن بعد ہی اس کی وفات کی خبر ملی. ریاست شکنی کی کاروائیاں کرنے کے باوجود، ریاست پاکستان نے اس کے شہری حقوق ادا کیے ہیں، جسے کوئی بھارتی پالتو اور بھگوڑے ٹاوٹ جھٹلا نہیں سکتے -

پاکستان زندہ باد -


Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,617
2
75,112
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Also she was so proud of her race that she made it part of her name my question is:

Is sai qabar main yeh poocha jaye ga k tera rab kaun hai ya yeh poocha jaye ga k teri race kia hai?
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,905
14
10,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's not particular with her only. Many in Pakistan are so proud of their light coloured skin that they don't take others as humans. Magar log bhol jaty hain keh mer k qabar main jana hai, or Matti Rang nai daikhi.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
935
2
2,355
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Isn't this the perfect example of POETIC JUSTICE,
She will be buried in the country she betrayed,
she was helped after her death, by the same country, because, inherently that country is pure at heart, The country called PAKISTAN.

I hope this is a lesson for those under the influence of our enemies,
time to let go of hate, and embrace peace.
 
Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,419
7
3,837
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
On the death certificate, it states she committed suicide (1) by drowning in a lake (2), but in all likelihood the RAW handler lured her to the lake and forcibly drowned her.

kb-suicide.png
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2017
7,831
1
7,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Can we bury her like they buried Osama and Firaoun(sea spit that one out tho)??
 
