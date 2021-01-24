Pakistan Brought Back Kareema's Remains.

For the last few days, Indian fake news network and their hired guns have been spreading propaganda against Pakistan, claiming that the Govt is refusing to receive Kareema Baloch's Body. The evidence attached below has been sourced by Pakistan Defence proves otherwise. It shows that PHC in Canada not only made inquiries into the cause of her death from the Canadian authorities, but also made arrangements for the repatriation of her remains. It must be understood that, Kareema had claimed asylum and therefore was not entitled to special treatment, but the Govt decided to bring her back regardless of her role in anti state activities.Evidence is attached.