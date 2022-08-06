Pakistan: Protesters demand that Afghans be expelled from Sindh

Demanding the ouster of Afghans, rallies were taken out in parts of Sindh where demonstrators chanted slogans like “Go Afghans.” The rally was led by Niaz Demanding the ouster of Afghans, rallies were taken out in parts of Sindh where demonstrators chanted slogans like “Go Afghans.” The rally was led by Niaz

Earlier, shops and hotels, owned by Pashtuns, were closed by the Sindhis as the ethnic tensions flared up in several districts in Sindh province following the killing of 35-year-old Bilal Kaka at a hotel in Hyderabad. Bilal Kaka, a Sindhi youth was shot dead by Pathans at a restaurant over a food bill during Eid-ul-Azah. According to the media reports, the hotel owners allegedly shot dead Bilal Kaka and injured his two friends after a dispute over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah near Hyderabad bypass – one of the most popular areas in Hyderabad. Massive protests were recorded across Sindh after the killing.Leaders across the political spectrum unanimously called for calm and urged people not to allow corrupt elements to disrupt the state’s social harmony. Several violent incidents were reported in the state on Thursday. Several political parties, including JI, MQM-Pakistan, the Awami National Party, and nationalist leaders Jalal Mehmud Shah and Ayaz Latif Pariho, are the two groups at the center of these tensions: the Sindhis and the Pashtuns. issued a statement calling on both people to exercise self-restraint.Political parties also called on the government to take immediate action to defuse tensions. Afghan illegal immigrants are involved in drugs and lending money at high interest rates, according to local media. They also were involved in the murder of Sindhi youths, he said. Local media also pointed out that the police and other law enforcement agencies have not taken action against such elements.Hundreds of Kaka protesters gathered on a highway in Sindh province to protest the killing of Baral Kaka. In Kambal, Jacobabad, Nawabashah, Tand Mohammad Khan, Harran, and Kaliyo Gunur, various groups including nationalist Jie Sindh Quami Mahaz and Awami Telik, Sindh Tarki Pasand Student Union, Sind Unity Party A meeting was held by the group. Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) said on Friday, July 15, he announced demonstrations across Sindh calling for the eviction of outsiders from Sindh.They said the Baral Kaka incident was not an isolated incident but was the result of an influx of outsiders into Sindh. said to be the only way to eliminate Meanwhile, Said Jalal Mehmud Shah, leader of the Sind Unity Party and convener of the Sind Action Commission, said that Afghans live in Sindh and others come to Sindh from elsewhere. He said law and order issues were on the rise.Looks like Sindh nationalists will keep increasing pressure on govt to take action against illegal afghans.Meanwhile many of these afghans have joined PTI. PTI member found with Afghani flag.