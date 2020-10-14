Pakistan & Propaganda it faces

Since Karachi PDM Jalsa a new wave of misinformation & propaganda hit Pakistan... this time not only by indian front but also by those inside Pakistan with an agenda to destabilise Pakistan.



Dissents sitting in foreign are directly spreading misinformation and fake news..



NGOs or groups with agenda inside Pakistan like PTM or HKM are on same page with dissenters..



Political party workers are also running campaigns against armed forces and govt..



We really need to up our game or else there will be much more chaos..