Pakistan has allocated additional funding for its projects to enhance military satellite communications through its collaborative partnership with China.Budgetary documents issued in late April show the progression of four satellite programmes overseen by Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).These projects, all of which are expected to have dual military-commercial applications, include the Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite System (PRSSS), the Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSat-MM1), and the establishment of a new space research centre in Karachi and new space centres in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore to support the PakSat-MM1.The PRSSS is a continuing programme, while the other three are new for fiscal year 2018-19.