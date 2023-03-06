What's new

Pakistan problems are good for the elite class

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,710
9
21,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1- Pakistan problems are good for elite class as if people develop then they will ask more questions
2- military inc has kicked out all other industries due to subsidy
3- 1/3 electricity stolen
4- Pakistan is the play ground of elites.
5- we need manmohan Singh
6- IMF is blessing in disguise
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
15,046
21
39,928
Country
United States
Location
United States
Nothing like being in the Pak elite class, thanks to >80% of the economy being undocumented, 100% narcotic Taliban, 100% isolated Mollas, 100% money-laundering Sheikhs etc.! Now, how to join them???
 
Tamerlane

Tamerlane

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2012
341
1
922
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
At least Pakistan doesn’t have criminal gangs, like in other countries. Sicilian Mafia, South American drug cartels, American Mob, Japanese Yakuza, Chinese Triads etc. Pakistan doesn’t have any of that.

The generals and politicians in Pakistan have eliminated all other criminals and taken over the business themselves.

Pakistan is the only country in the world where the head of the criminal empire is armed with nuclear weapons.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,622
11
31,704
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:


Country is screwed

Impossible to develop with current structure
Click to expand...
I met few retired Punjab govt officials, they gave facts and figures and said,,,orange train is disaster, only Sharif family made money out this 1.5 billion dollar project ..money moved from CPEC funds and used on that project.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,710
9
21,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HAIDER said:
I met few retired Punjab govt officials, they gave facts and figures and said,,,orange train is disaster, only Sharif family made money out this 1.5 billion dollar project ..money moved from CPEC funds and used on that project.
Click to expand...
2.6 b dollar project.
ML1 is 7b$ project

They could have built a metro in every Punjab city and build hospital in every district of Punjab with that money.

ML1 WAS ORIGINALLY PROPOSED BY ASIAN BANK through phase wise scheme. We threw that out of window

It was suppose to be built under three phases in 20 years with work starting 2015..by now Lahore to sukkar portion would have already been built
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,622
11
31,704
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
2.6 b dollar project.
ML1 is 7b$ project

They could have built a metro in every Punjab city and build hospital in every district of Punjab with that money.

ML1 WAS ORIGINALLY PROPOSED BY ASIAN BANK through phase wise scheme. We threw that out of window

It was suppose to be built under three phases in 20 years with work starting 2015..by now Lahore to sukkar portion would have already been built
Click to expand...
Sharif family can buy the whole country ......a reason why IMF at the state of shock..more they dig more they shocked...A reason why IMF director said, all taxes are imposed on poor people of Pakistan...

Imagine a shopkeeper of Liberty market pay 11000 rupee yearly tax and his income is billions of rupees. Same to our industrialist, construction tycoons and feudals
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,710
9
21,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
There is a good news and bad news..


The good news is Pakistan can easily fix it problems if it does reforms..

The bad news is time is running out and those reforms require elite to be under the gun..that would never happen

So all in all bad news..

Army still has wild card in form of ISI commander maj general saad rizvi he is probably going to play a key role in Punjab




CutPaste_2023-03-05_22-50-08-483.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Maula Jatt
I Dislike Generals more than all our enemies combined
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
171
Views
5K
Strigon
Strigon
ghazi52
Corrupt elite trampling Constitution: Imran
Replies
1
Views
174
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Austerity Drive Against the Elites!
Replies
7
Views
268
Kambojaric
Kambojaric
fatman17
  • Article
Country of the elite, by the elite, for the elite!
2
Replies
15
Views
478
nahtanbob
N
ghazi52
Our elite’s bankruptcy
Replies
0
Views
189
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom