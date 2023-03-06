Pakistan problems are good for the elite class

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 20,710
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Country is screwed
Impossible to develop with current structure
Nothing like being in the Pak elite class, thanks to >80% of the economy being undocumented, 100% narcotic Taliban, 100% isolated Mollas, 100% money-laundering Sheikhs etc.! Now, how to join them???
Being the son-in-law is no option!! Remember what happened to Carlo, the son-in-law, in the Godfather.....You will have to marry one of their ugly daughters (or son since they follow the Western gay rights)
You are right like what happened to saffder sahab.Being the son-in-law is no option!! Remember what happened to Carlo, the son-in-law, in the Godfather.....
some people will argue that about Uncle Sam, Putin etcPakistan is the only country in the world where the head of the criminal empire is armed with nuclear weapons.
I met few retired Punjab govt officials, they gave facts and figures and said,,,orange train is disaster, only Sharif family made money out this 1.5 billion dollar project ..money moved from CPEC funds and used on that project.
Country is screwed
Impossible to develop with current structure
2.6 b dollar project.I met few retired Punjab govt officials, they gave facts and figures and said,,,orange train is disaster, only Sharif family made money out this 1.5 billion dollar project ..money moved from CPEC funds and used on that project.
Sharif family can buy the whole country ......a reason why IMF at the state of shock..more they dig more they shocked...A reason why IMF director said, all taxes are imposed on poor people of Pakistan...2.6 b dollar project.
ML1 is 7b$ project
They could have built a metro in every Punjab city and build hospital in every district of Punjab with that money.
ML1 WAS ORIGINALLY PROPOSED BY ASIAN BANK through phase wise scheme. We threw that out of window
It was suppose to be built under three phases in 20 years with work starting 2015..by now Lahore to sukkar portion would have already been built