What's new

Pakistan 'pro-growth' budget of Rs8.5 trillion ($55b) for FY2021-22

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
274
0
312
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The PTI-led government on Friday unveiled the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 amid opposition protest.
The total size of the budget or the total expenditure budget for the next year is Rs8,487 billion — almost 19 per cent higher than last year's budgeted expenditure of Rs7,136 billion.
For FY22, the government has set the GDP growth target at 4.8 per cent, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced.


www.dawn.com

Read: PTI govt's 'pro-growth' budget for FY2022

For FY22, the government has set the GDP growth target at 4.8 per cent.
www.dawn.com

PDF of budget in link

1623418575730.png
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,514
-1
4,567
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I heard they removed Withholding tax, if you take your money out of your bank account. Is it true?
They reduced capital gain tax on market from 15% to 12.5%(for filers) don't know whether they changed it for non tax filers. 10% increase increase in salary/pensions.

Don't know how they are going to get more tax, and more people in tax net. Hope they don't frigging put more indirect taxes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom