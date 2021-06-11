Pakistan 'pro-growth' budget of Rs8.5 trillion ($55b) for FY2021-22

hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2015
- 274
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The PTI-led government on Friday unveiled the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 amid opposition protest.
The total size of the budget or the total expenditure budget for the next year is Rs8,487 billion — almost 19 per cent higher than last year's budgeted expenditure of Rs7,136 billion.
For FY22, the government has set the GDP growth target at 4.8 per cent, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced.
PDF of budget in link
The total size of the budget or the total expenditure budget for the next year is Rs8,487 billion — almost 19 per cent higher than last year's budgeted expenditure of Rs7,136 billion.
For FY22, the government has set the GDP growth target at 4.8 per cent, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced.
Read: PTI govt's 'pro-growth' budget for FY2022
For FY22, the government has set the GDP growth target at 4.8 per cent.
www.dawn.com
PDF of budget in link