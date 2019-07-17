Pakistan presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of Indian terrorism

'India has three objectives' in Pakistan



FM Qureshi explained that New Delhi has three objectives: derailing Pakistan’s journey towards peace, economic and political stability.



"Their first objective is to create hindrance in Pakistan’s move towards peace," said the foreign minister. He said India cannot accept that Pakistan has defeated terrorism and is moving towards peace and was promoting “nationalism and sub-nationalism” in Gilgit Baltistan, tribal districts, and Balochistan.



The second objective, said Qureshi, was to ensure Pakistan did not become economically stable. Citing India’s stance to push for Pakistan to be blacklisted at the FATF plenary meeting, the foreign minister said India was creating obstacles in our path towards prosperity.



“Their third objective is political instability to destabilize the country.”



Dossiers can not fire bullets (Duh). We will use them to expose Indian activities to the world. Pressure is being mounted to the silent observers who if do not speak up against such subversive activities, make them culprit.