Pakistan presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of Indian terrorism





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday presented “irrefutable evidence” of Indian terrorism in the country and warned that staying silent is no more an option.

"Today we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," said the foreign minister in a press conference along with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar at the Foreign Office.

The press conference comes a day after the ISPR said that the Pakistan Army inflicted substantial losses on the Indian troops. It had also said that the losses were also reported by the Indian media.

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," said Qureshi, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used at the "time of need".
"World knows that when Pakistan was busy and partnering in world peace, India was surrounding Pakistan with a web of terrorism," said the country's top diplomat.
"India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," said the foreign minister. He added that New Delhi not only used its own soil but also made use of neighbouring countries to "attack Pakistan".

The foreign minister said that India that used to claim itself as the world's biggest democracy due to its actions is becoming a "rogue state".

"We have information and evidence on which we can say that India is promoting state terrorism," said Qureshi. He added that India has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan.
The country's top diplomat said that the information was "not new" for him but "time" had come for Islamabad take the nation and international community into confidence.
"I feel that by remaining more silent it will not be in [favour] of Pakistan and the peace and stability of this region," said Qureshi.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Saturday slammed Indian troops for targeting Pakistani civilians along the Line of Control (LoC). He also presented a dossier containing details of Indian terrorism carried out in Pakistan.

In a joint press conference alongside Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, FM Qureshi has strongly condemned the ceasefire violation as a result of Indian aggression towards Pakistan.

“Today we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and International community through this dossier”, said the foreign minister.

He said that Indian troops are consistently violating the ceasefire agreement and Pakistan will expose the real face of the Indian government before the international community.
The foreign minister said that India is up-scaling terrorism in Pakistan and had also expressed its illegal steps at different forums. The time has arrived to take the nation and international community in confidence as silence is neither in the national interest nor favours stability in the region.
“Pakistan had made significant achievements in the war against terrorism and paid a heavy price for being a frontline state after 9/11 which must be acknowledged. Pakistan witnessed 19,130 terror attacks from 2001 to 2020 which resulted in killings of more than 83,000 people and injuring over 25,000 citizens. Pakistan also suffered above $126 billion financial loss.”

“India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism,” said the foreign minister. He added that New Delhi not only used its own soil but also made use of neighbouring countries to “attack Pakistan”.

“I feel that by remaining more silent it will not be in [favour] of Pakistan and the peace and stability of this region,” said Qureshi.
He further added that India that used to claim itself as the world’s biggest democracy due to its actions is becoming a “rogue state”.
Qureshi said that India was the only country which wanted to push Pakistan in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
India funded terrorist outfits up to Rs22 billion and planned to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he added more.

'India has three objectives' in Pakistan

FM Qureshi explained that New Delhi has three objectives: derailing Pakistan’s journey towards peace, economic and political stability.

"Their first objective is to create hindrance in Pakistan’s move towards peace," said the foreign minister. He said India cannot accept that Pakistan has defeated terrorism and is moving towards peace and was promoting “nationalism and sub-nationalism” in Gilgit Baltistan, tribal districts, and Balochistan.

The second objective, said Qureshi, was to ensure Pakistan did not become economically stable. Citing India’s stance to push for Pakistan to be blacklisted at the FATF plenary meeting, the foreign minister said India was creating obstacles in our path towards prosperity.

“Their third objective is political instability to destabilize the country.”
zain41 said:
Dossiers on Indian terrorism have irrefutable evidence, asserts FO
posted in 2015 ironically november 2015

Question is we have had these dossiers for atleast 5 years..what are we going to do about it
Dossiers can not fire bullets (Duh). We will use them to expose Indian activities to the world. Pressure is being mounted to the silent observers who if do not speak up against such subversive activities, make them culprit.
 
PDF said:
'India has three objectives' in Pakistan

FM Qureshi explained that New Delhi has three objectives: derailing Pakistan’s journey towards peace, economic and political stability.

"Their first objective is to create hindrance in Pakistan’s move towards peace," said the foreign minister. He said India cannot accept that Pakistan has defeated terrorism and is moving towards peace and was promoting “nationalism and sub-nationalism” in Gilgit Baltistan, tribal districts, and Balochistan.

The second objective, said Qureshi, was to ensure Pakistan did not become economically stable. Citing India’s stance to push for Pakistan to be blacklisted at the FATF plenary meeting, the foreign minister said India was creating obstacles in our path towards prosperity.

“Their third objective is political instability to destabilize the country.”

Dossiers can not fire bullets (Duh). We will use them to expose Indian activities to the world. Pressure is being mounted to the silent observers who if do not speak up against such subversive activities, make them culprit.
what pressure? This won’t do a thing.. it’s non-news really
 
A lot of the camps they're talking about are in Afghanistan close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. We should launch a strike, give the SSG GoPro cams and get everything recorded. Plus, arrest some Indians and make those militants confess.
 
Good work.

It's true that hypocritical nations will look away when we present the facts. We have always known this and we know the hypocrisy of many "democratic" countries. But we will present the facts for our regional allies. And we will act as per our interests, regardless of the non-response of Britain, France and USA. The necessary political calculus regarding this non-response of the hypocritical colony masters has been in place for a while.
 
I doubt anybody in the word will give an iota of attention to this so called irrefutable evidence. Nobody has given any shit to this kind of allegations.
 
