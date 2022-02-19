What's new

Pakistan posts record rice production

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,977
2
5,316
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan posts record rice production​

Rice_ShutterStock_E.jpg


Credit: Shutterstock

01.07.2022
By Arvin Donley
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN — Pakistan harvested a record rice crop of 8.9 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year, up from 8.4 million tonnes the prior year, according to a Global Agricultural Information Network report from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“New higher-yielding hybrid rice varieties, improved agronomic practices and increased planting area, as farmers shift out of cotton, are factors driving the increased production,” the USDA said.

The agency noted that the Pakistan government’s policy of ensuring rice growers had adequate inputs also contributed to the record production.
Meanwhile, the country’s rice exports in 2020-21 (November-October) were stagnant at 3.8 million tonnes, virtually unchanged from the previous year, the report said. Supply chain disruptions, shipping container shortages, and high transportation costs negatively impacted rice exports.
With this year’s record production adding more stocks, total available supply is estimated to be 11 million tonnes, the USDA said.
“Domestic rice consumption is 3.7 million tonnes, leaving an exportable supply of 7.3 million tonnes for 2021-22,” the USDA said. “This large surplus will provide an opportunity to significantly increase exports, but Pakistani rice will continue to face stiff competition from India and Southeast Asia suppliers.”

www.world-grain.com

Pakistan posts record rice production

Increased total supply offers potential for more exports in 2021-22.
www.world-grain.com www.world-grain.com
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,900
10
16,935
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CrazyZ said:

Pakistan posts record rice production​

Rice_ShutterStock_E.jpg


Credit: Shutterstock

01.07.2022
By Arvin Donley
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN — Pakistan harvested a record rice crop of 8.9 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year, up from 8.4 million tonnes the prior year, according to a Global Agricultural Information Network report from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“New higher-yielding hybrid rice varieties, improved agronomic practices and increased planting area, as farmers shift out of cotton, are factors driving the increased production,” the USDA said.

The agency noted that the Pakistan government’s policy of ensuring rice growers had adequate inputs also contributed to the record production.
Meanwhile, the country’s rice exports in 2020-21 (November-October) were stagnant at 3.8 million tonnes, virtually unchanged from the previous year, the report said. Supply chain disruptions, shipping container shortages, and high transportation costs negatively impacted rice exports.
With this year’s record production adding more stocks, total available supply is estimated to be 11 million tonnes, the USDA said.
“Domestic rice consumption is 3.7 million tonnes, leaving an exportable supply of 7.3 million tonnes for 2021-22,” the USDA said. “This large surplus will provide an opportunity to significantly increase exports, but Pakistani rice will continue to face stiff competition from India and Southeast Asia suppliers.”

www.world-grain.com

Pakistan posts record rice production

Increased total supply offers potential for more exports in 2021-22.
www.world-grain.com www.world-grain.com
Click to expand...
Sindh has to get credit for intprducing hybrid with great productivity

Pakistan lacks enough ports and shipping cacapcity

Gawadar is great but not for pakistan

We nees ports near karachi like keti bandar or gaddani omara
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Favorable weather boosts Bangladesh rice production
Replies
0
Views
228
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Zibago
Pakistan to boost rice exports to record level after gaining access to Russia
Replies
0
Views
253
Zibago
Zibago
beijingwalker
China's critical role in global food security, With less than 20% of the world’s population,possesses over half of the world’s corn, rice and wheat
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
ARMalik
ARMalik
F-6 enthusiast
Bangladeshi scientists claim breakthrough in rice research
2
Replies
16
Views
448
mb444
mb444
Sulman Badshah
Pakistan’s first-ever ginger harvest inaugurated in Chakwal
2
Replies
26
Views
940
Patriot forever
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom