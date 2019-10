Amongst all negativity that the media and foreign funded propaganda machine is shoving down our throats and despite my reservations about the corrupt, rusted, outdated public sector, today I received a very pleasant surprise.I was visiting a client/friend at a key position in a corporate entity, while going in I saw this 30’ish something gentleman sitting in the waiting area, when I came back the same gentleman was sitting there and he approached me politely and asked “sir may I know from which organization you are from? May I please have your visiting card?”Frankly I am not used to this kind of approach but somehow I told him about who I am and where I came from he told me that he is from “Pakistan Post” marketing the improved post system. Gave me a detailed account of how they have improved not only the post system, but employee satisfaction and revenue. In all honesty I was taken aback never expected a “Naukar e Shahi” to be “working” towards betterment of his organization. He was waiting there to see the manager admin of that organization for marketing Pakistan Post.I gave him my card and came back to my office, an hour or so later he was in my office. I was really impressed introduced him to the admin of my office, according to him they are now working hard under their new/charged minister. He properly marketed their post system and that they now deliver the mail next day, they are willing to extend credit facility mean billed after a month, it is our national asset and they are offering us almost 70% cost saving. When I asked the gentleman in detail I wanted to shout at someone really, public sector, grossly underpaid and yet working with such commitment, wonderful. Kudos. Gentleman was very happy with his minister, says positive things are happening in PakPost and they are now committed to make it pride of the nation.They have offered a new service of tracking and delivery confirmation, when he went I looked at the financials of Pak post and was amazed to find that the revenue for last one year is on a vertical trajectory.Very strange, yes the minister is a political figure, he does lambasts political opponents, he is very young, inexperienced for the ministry and yet turning things around without looking like an *** by doing a daily press conference.So what I wanted to highlight is that IK has at least one good minister in his cabinet, positive things are possible and happening in Pakistan, while negative aspects about Pakistan are being highlighted throughout the day, why not find a few positive things and share them as well.Murad Saeed, way to go young man, I am absolutely sure committed young people will transform this country.Checked online wow, Pak Post the most profitable public sector organization, amazing. Multiple media outlets reported the same.Snowball getting bigger dont you think.