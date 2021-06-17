What's new

Pakistan police allegedly detain restaurant staff after being refused free burgers

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,782
21
16,256
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1623925879648.png



An entire crew of workers at a fast food restaurant in Pakistan were allegedly detained on the weekend after refusing police officers' demands for free burgers, according to a statement from the company.
Burger joint Johnny & Jugnu in the eastern city of Lahore said in a statement on Facebook that a group of police officers had visited its store late last week asking for free food, "which has become a common practice for them."
When their request was denied, the statement said: "the police officers threatened our managers and left, only to return the next day to further harass and pressurize our teams on ground with baseless arguments."


On Friday, all 19 staff members and managers at the restaurant were rounded up and held by police for almost seven hours overnight, the statement alleged. Restaurant staff were forced to leave their kitchen and customers unattended, "with our fryers still running," while police claimed they had refused to entertain a "request from a very high profile special guest," said the statement.
A police station house officer has since been arrested and an inquiry is underway, a spokesperson for the city police office of Lahore said Tuesday.
According to the official Twitter account of the provincial Punjab police, the officers involved in the incident have been suspended.

"No one is allowed to take law into his own hands. Injustice will not be tolerated," the tweet said. "All of them will be punished."
The police did not confirm the number of police officers involved in the inquiry, or the details of the incident.
Saman Bashir, head of marketing for Johnny & Jugnu's, said the incident had been very upsetting for the team but praised the quick action taken to suspend those involved.
"We spoke out to the public about what happened, and within two hours maybe we had received a response from authorities," she said. "We're glad that people stood up to support us, that's the silver lining."

edition.cnn.com

Pakistan police allegedly detain restaurant staff after being refused free burgers

An entire crew of workers at a fast food restaurant in Pakistan were allegedly detained on the weekend after refusing police officers' demands for free burgers, according to a statement from the company.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
 
AbuzarIlyas

AbuzarIlyas

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2017
570
-1
993
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is a normal culture in Pakistan. Probably it is a modern restaurant with educated staff thats why it became a news. Otherwise policemen consider it their basic right to eat free of cost from anyone!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Pakistan police allegedly detain restaurant staff after being refused free burgers
Replies
6
Views
145
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom