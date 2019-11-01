What's new

Pakistan PM: We would give Kashmiris ‘right to independence’

I came across this news, which appears false to me. It's not possible such a statement come from mouth of a Pakistani, who happens to be representing public.

Since it's most likely a false news, i expect Pakistan to have conveyed their grievance in strongest manner and have demanded and official apology.

www.aljazeera.com

Pakistan would give Kashmiris ‘right to independence’

PM Khan said he is willing to allow Kashmiris full right to self-determination even if they vote to stay with Pakistan.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

as reported PMDK of Pakistan said:
'' Pakistan will give Kashmiris the right that if you want to be independent ''
 
This is right from.1947

Kashmir to get independence from India

Then the people to be given choice to either join Pakistan (which Kashmiri will overwhelmingly choosh) or become independent

The choice is upto the people
 
