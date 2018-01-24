What's new

Pakistan PM to address Sri Lankan Parliament

Pakistan PM to address Sri Lankan Parliament
February 9, 2021 05:03 pm

1612911177066.png


Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Sri Lankan Parliament during his visit later this month, political sources in Colombo said.
Confirming, opposition parliamentarian and Leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance Mano Ganesan told The Hindu: “The Speaker [Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena] informed us today, at the party leaders’ meeting that PM Khan will be addressing the Parliament.”
Mr. Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on February 22 on a two-day official visit. He will hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, officials said.
Mr. Khan will be the first head of government to visit the island nation since the pandemic struck early last year. Colombo has maintained close ties with Islamabad, and usually refrains from commenting on India-Pakistan tensions.
 
