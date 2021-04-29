Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges the Muslim world to unite and use trade boycotts to force the West to pass blasphemy laws to protect the Prophet

Imran Khan says plan to force blasphemy laws on West WILL work Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has boasted that his plan for Muslim-majority countries to force Western governmentsto criminalise insulting the Prophet Mohammed will be effective.

Imran Khan has claimed his plan for Muslim-majority countries to force Western governments to criminalise insulting the Prophet Mohammed will workHe said Monday that lobbying Western nations, the EU and UN to adopt blasphemy laws with a warning of a trade boycott will be 'effective'Britain's former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind said that trying to force Western countries to bring in such a ban would be 'foolish'Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has boasted that his plan for Muslim-majority countries to unite and force Western governments to criminalise insulting the Prophet Mohammed will work.The 68-year-old leader said lobbying Western nations, the EU and UN to adopt blasphemy laws with a warning of a trade boycott if they do not do so will be 'effective' in achieving their goal.ADVERTISEMENTHe said leaders of Muslim-majority countries should call on the West to 'stop hurting the feelings' of Muslims across the world with their current freedom of speech laws, reports Pakistani newspaper Dawn.Khan said insulting Islam's Prophet should be treated in the same way as questioning the Holocaust, which is a crime in some European countries.Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has boasted that his plan for Muslim-majority countries to unite and force Western governments to criminalise insulting the Prophet Mohammed will work (file photo)