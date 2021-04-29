What's new

Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges the Muslim world to unite and use trade boycotts to force the West to pass blasphemy laws to protect the Prophet

Imran Khan has claimed his plan for Muslim-majority countries to force Western governments to criminalise insulting the Prophet Mohammed will work
He said Monday that lobbying Western nations, the EU and UN to adopt blasphemy laws with a warning of a trade boycott will be 'effective'
Britain's former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind said that trying to force Western countries to bring in such a ban would be 'foolish'
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has boasted that his plan for Muslim-majority countries to unite and force Western governments to criminalise insulting the Prophet Mohammed will work.

The 68-year-old leader said lobbying Western nations, the EU and UN to adopt blasphemy laws with a warning of a trade boycott if they do not do so will be 'effective' in achieving their goal.

He said leaders of Muslim-majority countries should call on the West to 'stop hurting the feelings' of Muslims across the world with their current freedom of speech laws, reports Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Khan said insulting Islam's Prophet should be treated in the same way as questioning the Holocaust, which is a crime in some European countries.


Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has boasted that his plan for Muslim-majority countries to unite and force Western governments to criminalise insulting the Prophet Mohammed will work (file photo)

He is right in some way, but the way he words it doesn’t seem right. I admit yes, if anti-semitism is banned then so should islamaphobia and any other type of hate against any group or religion, if they want to preach “freedom of speech” then allow everything, including anti semitism, no one religion or group should be given immunity, make it equal for all, or stop preaching free speech.
 
Even if all Muslim majority countries sign up for this, I do not believe that the major western countries will toe this line. :-)
 
No, they will not. If Muslim countries want to ban it, that's one thing, but why force the West to do it?
It was not long ago that the OIC was pushing for laws against Islamophobia. A special ambassador was appointed, who made the rounds in Western capitals to drum up support for a resolution against blasphemy. It didn't go anywhere and the issue faded.

But that was a time that the West seemed amenable to such a resolution since it would fit into their s support for multi-culturalism. No more. The West has gone rightward since then. You have ISIS, the refugee crisis, and various terrorist attacks including Paris. You can add to this the banning of niqab in some European countries.

The Muslim world can try to force the issue but it will be a hard sell and expect a serious pushback.
 
The Muslim population is now almost 2 BILLION across the world

That's about a quarter of all humanity

If you instigate that population and it reacts then it's a big force for change and pressure
 
Why is he working so hard to enforce blasphemy laws in the west? Who gives a crap what they say. They can do whatever they want. Why should we care?
 
