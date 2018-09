Salza said: ↑ Imran Khan should take a leaf from MBS that how handled corrupt princes not that long ago. It is believed that those held princes only got their freedom after paying $100 billion dollars to the Govt. Click to expand...



However one could argue that authoritarian regimes where check and balances are a less well-develop thing than in democracies the likes of Denmark, are entitled to talk about "anti-corruption" purges to begin with. We are still 1-2 decades away from actual constitutional monarchies in the region and Arab world (talking about republican authoritarian regimes here as well) that will better reflect the will of the Arab people and prevent senseless rivalries hostilities between brothers and sisters (case in point Qatar of late) that would never have occurred if the majority had a say.