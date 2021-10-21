What's new

Pakistan pledges Rs 5 billion assistance to avert crisis in Afghanistan

Areesh

Areesh

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbouring state.
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan pledges Rs 5 billion assistance to avert crisis in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbour
Areesh said:
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan pledges Rs 5 billion assistance to avert crisis in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbour
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
Hosla rakh bhai its not that black & white. TTP will be hunted and continues to be hunted as do BLA. Remember the whining by bla about so called victims being captured by Taliban.
Taliban though not perfect will still be a thousand times better than that harami Asharf Ghani and Saleh along with uts entire cabinet.
 
Afghan Mujahideen have been fighting a war over the last 40-50 years, nearly non-stop. They just got their country back and people expect with a wave of a magic wand, they will stop TTP from attacking Pakistan?

What planet do such people live on?

Afghan Mujahideen are establishing writ of governance, combating ISIS, combating the remnants of Northern Alliance, trying to get the West to unfreeze the country's wealth and you think that the Afghan Mujahideen will storm through the gates and annihilate all TTP goons?

Give it a rest will ya!

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran ought to be working toward establishing peace, but before they could even work toward that, they need to learn to trust one another and work with each other. This gesture by Pakistan is the correct move in attempting to establish a friendly, brotherly and trusting relationship with our Afghan neighbors. The same approach needs to be toward Iran as well. We must break through the bickering and divide between the Muslims.
 
Areesh said:
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan pledges Rs 5 billion assistance to avert crisis in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbour
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
Areesh: if you have something to say in such development, use your post to express your views instead of altering title. Since the title is a short summary about topic; you cannot make your point across the board without going into details.
 
Salaam


One_Nation said:
Let taliban beg for money from the world we have our own poor people to feed.
What happens when the Taliban inevitably are forced to get aid from those who wish to harm Pakistan using Afghan territory? These 5 billion rupees and any more we spend would be give far greater dividends for a long time.

Pakistan knows it cannot afford to waste money and this is anything but wastage. It's a very smart investment.
 
One_Nation said:
Let taliban beg for money from the world we have our own poor people to feed.
I understand where you are coming from and I feel your sentiments. I do not want to indulge in a religious discussion but try to recall "Brotherhood Established Between Migrants and the Ansar", those people were not billionaires yet they shared.

Secondly, even from a strategic point of view, any humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will only affect Pakistan, more migrants, more TTP, more terrorism, more chaos.
 
