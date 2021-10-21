Pakistan pledges Rs 5 billion assistance to avert crisis in Afghanistan

Afghan Mujahideen have been fighting a war over the last 40-50 years, nearly non-stop. They just got their country back and people expect with a wave of a magic wand, they will stop TTP from attacking Pakistan?



What planet do such people live on?



Afghan Mujahideen are establishing writ of governance, combating ISIS, combating the remnants of Northern Alliance, trying to get the West to unfreeze the country's wealth and you think that the Afghan Mujahideen will storm through the gates and annihilate all TTP goons?



Give it a rest will ya!



Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran ought to be working toward establishing peace, but before they could even work toward that, they need to learn to trust one another and work with each other. This gesture by Pakistan is the correct move in attempting to establish a friendly, brotherly and trusting relationship with our Afghan neighbors. The same approach needs to be toward Iran as well. We must break through the bickering and divide between the Muslims.