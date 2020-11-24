What's new

Pakistan plans entry into $90bn gaming industry

A

Azure

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2020
125
0
170
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan plans entry into $90bn gaming industry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday disclosed that his ministry would soon launch an animation and video games certification programme in a bid to enter the $90 billion gaming industry.

“This programme will not only serve the purpose of gaming for the youth but prove as a game-changer for the young people”, the federal minister said in a tweet.

“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared the Ministry of Science and Technology is bringing a special program of video games programming so that we can become a part of this $90 billion industry,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1331108530808565761

The minister categorically stated that the objective of launching the programme was to become to penetrate into the $90 billion gaming industry.

It may be mentioned here that the minister, earlier last month, had announced to launch the country’s first over-the-top (OTT) TV Pakistan version of Netflix.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan plans entry into $90bn gaming industry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday disclosed that his ministry would soon launch an animation and video games certification programme in a bid to
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom