Pakistan plans entry into $90bn gaming industry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday disclosed that his ministry would soon launch an animation and video games certification programme in a bid to enter the $90 billion gaming industry.“This programme will not only serve the purpose of gaming for the youth but prove as a game-changer for the young people”, the federal minister said in a tweet.“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared the Ministry of Science and Technology is bringing a special program of video games programming so that we can become a part of this $90 billion industry,” he wrote.The minister categorically stated that the objective of launching the programme was to become to penetrate into the $90 billion gaming industry.It may be mentioned here that the minister, earlier last month, had announced to launch the country’s first over-the-top (OTT) TV Pakistan version of Netflix.