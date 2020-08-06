/ Register

Pakistan plans coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in next two weeks

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Morpheus, Aug 6, 2020 at 11:29 PM.

    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan plans coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in next two weeks

    Hassan Hafeez On Aug 6, 2020


    LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Punjab, in collaboration with Australia’s Flinders University, has begun preparations for a coronavirus vaccine trials in Pakistan to combat the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

    According to UHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed, the preliminary clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine produced by Australia will begin in two weeks in Pakistan.

    Giving details about the pilot project in a video link session held in UHS, Lahore, Dr Javed said that 25 people will be given the vaccine. “If the vaccine produced promising results, the trial will be expanded to more people.”

    Read More: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine induces immune response in early study

    Karachi’s Jinnah Sindh Medical University will also be made part of the project.

    Dr Javed said that vaccine will reach Pakistan in coming days and clinical trials will begin after approval from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He further said that commercial-scale manufacturing of vaccine is likely to start in the next three months.

    The vaccine, known as COVAX-19, was developed by Flinders University and Australian firm Vaxine Pty Ltd and had produced promising results in trials in Australia. All participants developed antibodies to the new coronavirus.

    Read More: DRAP nod awaited to begin clinical trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

    Phase I clinical trials for the vaccine started on July 2 at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in south Australia.

    It must be noted that countries around the world are engaged in efforts to develop an effective vaccine against the contagious disease, but so far scientists have not been able to achieve complete triumph in this regard.

    https://arynews.tv/en/pakistan-plans-coronavirus-vaccine-clinical-trials-in-next-two-weeks/
    ---------------
     
    Salman Baig

    Salman Baig FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Yeh farangi log; Pakistanio ko Bandar aur rats samajhti hey. Apnay bandoo per keroo trials. We are not a testing specimen for foreigners.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    then if their trials prove to be successful in their own country they should not supply these vaccines to us as per your logic. companies are conducting trials of vaccines all over the world. if the trial results come out to be successful then we can get a chance of getting vaccines earlier.
    volunteering for a new vaccine experiment is a daring and noble job. these subjects did their part of serving humanity and the one who saved one life has saved the entire mankind. imagine the reward for someone who played his role in something which is going to benefit 7 billion people.
    as a developing country with little infrastructure for research and development we are unable to develop vaccines on our own. if we cant develop vaccines then at least we can help these " farangis" in achieving this goal. there is no shame in it.
     
    Last edited: Aug 7, 2020 at 12:35 AM
    Bilal.

    Bilal. SENIOR MEMBER

    Phase I clinical trials for the vaccine started on July 2 at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in south Australia.
     
    AsifIjaz

    AsifIjaz FULL MEMBER

    Bhai jan... For a drug or vaccine to be approved it has to be tested across the globe in people with diverse genetic make up. Every genetic make up behaves different to a compound. Pakistanis living in usa, UK, New Zealand, Australia etc are recruited in many trials just bcoz of their genetic make up. Ppl from indian punjab, rajhastan etc compete with us for entering the trials. Let me explain this with a few examples..
    ... There are some blood pressure medicine that do not work in Africans.
    ... Tab revolade / promacta dose in South East Asians is lower than the global strength.. This is due to their genetic makeup.
    ... Ppl from Mediterranean have serious side effects to some medicines as they are deficient in G6PD enzyme
    ... Pakistani like some other nations, are predisposed to diabetes, breast cancer etc. All diseases which are linked to your genes and not Enviornmental factors.

    Please realize tht...
    Pakistani are a distinct nation with genetic make up similarity or people from diverse genetic make up.. i.e. Of /from India, Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia.

    Many countries including Japan, China, India etc have made it mandatory that for any new drug to be approved, clinical trials should be done in their population.
    Clinical trials in pakistan have bene ongoing since 1995 or 1996... The benefits of the trials to the nation with limited latest medical technologies or diagnostic criteria is immense..
    So calm down bro.. Nothing new here.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    in the same way the CQ and HCQ are well tolerated in pakistani population as compared to the western population.
     
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Agree wholeheartedly with your analysis sir.
     
    Salman Baig

    Salman Baig FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Thanks for info & clarification. JazakAllah
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Well that de-escalated quickly. :enjoy:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
