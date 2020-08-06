Pakistan plans coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in next two weeks

Bhai jan... For a drug or vaccine to be approved it has to be tested across the globe in people with diverse genetic make up. Every genetic make up behaves different to a compound. Pakistanis living in usa, UK, New Zealand, Australia etc are recruited in many trials just bcoz of their genetic make up. Ppl from indian punjab, rajhastan etc compete with us for entering the trials. Let me explain this with a few examples..

... There are some blood pressure medicine that do not work in Africans.

... Tab revolade / promacta dose in South East Asians is lower than the global strength.. This is due to their genetic makeup.

... Ppl from Mediterranean have serious side effects to some medicines as they are deficient in G6PD enzyme

... Pakistani like some other nations, are predisposed to diabetes, breast cancer etc. All diseases which are linked to your genes and not Enviornmental factors.



Please realize tht...

Pakistani are a distinct nation with genetic make up similarity or people from diverse genetic make up.. i.e. Of /from India, Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia.



Many countries including Japan, China, India etc have made it mandatory that for any new drug to be approved, clinical trials should be done in their population.

Clinical trials in pakistan have bene ongoing since 1995 or 1996... The benefits of the trials to the nation with limited latest medical technologies or diagnostic criteria is immense..

So calm down bro.. Nothing new here.

