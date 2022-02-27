Pakistan plans 40,000 MW from Nuclear power

https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pak...y-2050-to-meet-electricity-demands-1.86031513
Pakistan plans 40,000MW nuclear energy by 2050 to meet electricity demandsPublished: February 26, 2022 17:59Sana Jamal, Correspondent
K-3 unit of Karachi power plantOn February 21, 1100MW unit K-3 of the Karachi nuclear power plant (KANUPP) became operational. The new unit will soon be connected to the national grid and begin commercial operation to provide clean and affordable electricity to millions. In March 2021, Pakistan connected its first 1100MW nuclear power plant unit to the national power grid.
Pakistan has six operational nuclear power stations and the successful addition of K-3 would significantly improve the country’s nuclear power generating capacity. The new units would help meet the electricity demand, which is around 25,000MW in the summertime peak and 12,000MW in the winter.