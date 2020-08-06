/ Register

Pakistan pays back $1b Saudi loan or Suadi Arbia is Pulling out the money?

    An Interesting read:

    2 important points to be noted here:

    1) "Javed Chaudhry, also wrote that at a time when Pakistan was changing its political map, the brother Islamic country, Saudi Arabia, withdrew its financial support from Pakistan."

    2) "Pakistan's time-tested friend, China, has immediately come forward and extended $1 billion in loan to help Islamabad avoid any adverse impact of the partial withdrawal of the Saudi lifeline, sources in the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) told The Express Tribune on Wednesday."

    I'm painfully writing this but I guess it is good to have 'one master' at a time. You can't please everyone. Anyways Pakistan has relied way to much on toothless and tongueless 'Arabian Brotherhood'. Good riddance!

    https://tribune.com.pk/story/2258238/pakistan-pays-back-1b-saudi-loan
     
