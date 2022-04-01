Pakistan pavilion wins Silver Award for interior design at Dubai's Expo 2020 The pavilion received an overwhelming response during the expo and crossed the mark of a million visitors.

The pavilion received an overwhelming response during the expo and crossed the mark of a million visitors.

An international jury has given Pakistan the Silver Award for interior design out of the 192 pavilions at Expo 2020, Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood shared recently.

The pavilion received an overwhelming response during the expo and crossed the mark of a million visitors.

"We would like to thank our Creative team especially Ms Noor Jahan for (Interior) and Mr Rashid Rana for (Exterior) for their creativity in showing actual Pakistan to a broader audience," Dawood said.

He also appreciated team at the Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Pakistan Embassy in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as Pakistan's ambassador to the Emirates.

An international jury was called to select the best Pavilion at Expo 2020 and Pakistan got Silver Award for interior design out of 192 Pavilions. The response we received was overwhelming, & Pavilion already crossed 1M visitors mark which exceeded our expectations.