Pakistan: Parliamentary or Presidential?

asaad-ul-islam

Feb 11, 2008
what's up guys, haven't been here for a while, but somethings been bugging me for a while now. what do you guys think about Pakistan adopting a presidential system of democracy? most people feel that would be the best way, since it provides checks and balances that we desperately need.

our parliamentary is staffed with corrupt politicians, I really see no other way for Pakistan. our country shouldn't have two leaders either. from what I've heard (sorry guys I don't have my sources right now) , Jinnah wanted a Presidential Pakistan. our leader should be elected by us, not by politicians we haven't even voted in.

I want to hear everyone's thoughts on this, so please do feel free to comment.
 
asaad-ul-islam

Feb 11, 2008
Looking to the future

Looking to the future

By Ahmed Quraishi
6/3/2008
The dangerous internal tension in Pakistan prior to the Feb 18 general election inspired commentaries in the west about the imminent collapse of the Pakistani state. Like Iraq, some US strategists even demanded that American US soldiers be put on the ground in Pakistan. But the Pakistanis proved everyone wrong when the election passed peacefully. There was hope that the country would finally return to parliamentary democracy.

Yet three months later, hope is fast eroding that stability will return anytime soon. The US played a role in this mess by twisting the arm of President Musharraf and forcing political change at a speed that the country could not absorb without getting off-balance. Pakistan had also proven in recent years that it holds tremendous economic potential in addition to being a strong military power. For the past five years and until last year, it had the best economic growth figures in Asia. This singular achievement is under attack since last year and has reached dangerous levels now. Foreign reserves are depleting fast and there is no sign that Pakistani politicians are capable of dealing with the inherent weaknesses of the parliamentary democracy that the country practises. These are scaring investors away. The politics of revenge trumps everything and we are fast becoming a nation excessively focused on the past.

The military, like the politicians, does not hold a magic wand to solve the country's challenges. But the institution  which is strong, nationalistic, and forward-looking  has the best contingency planning abilities and human resources than any other institution in Pakistan today. However, a typical military takeover will not help now. Drastic changes in the constitution, political system and the composition of national politics hold the only key to stability.

Except Afghanistan, almost all of Pakistan's neighbours  Iran, the Gulf, China, and India  are well on their way to strong economic growth. The political systems in these nations, despite being different, do no offer loopholes that allow for domestic instability or foreign interference. The objective is to create a government that is able to project its interests and strengths outwards while maintaining a robust internal political system that creates and breeds leadership and focuses on the future.

Parliamentary democracy with its multiple centres of power is not suited to Pakistan and the offices of the prime minister and the provincial chief ministers can be abolished in favour of a strong presidential democracy. This will strengthen accountability, reduce tensions, and ensure smooth policy execution. The system of local government can be expanded in the shape of increasing the number of provinces, each headed by a governor and a locally-elected parliament. This way both responsibility and prosperity will be transferred to local voters. There are several blueprints on this idea in the drawers of many think-tanks in the country. This might be a good time to dust them off.

In addition to this, tough reforms will have to target the political parties. The regular holding of a transparent internal election has to become a prerequisite for any party to qualify for participating in national elections. This will allow fresh leaders to emerge. New legislation will have to be introduced to regulate party finances and expenditure. Islamabad will have to become more organized on the economy.

Instead of becoming prey to foreign saboteurs and outside-funded NGOs, our youth need to see Pakistan turn into the best land of opportunity there is. We need to create opportunities in sports, music, culture and business. The boom in privately-held television industry, for example, was possible, ironically, only when a military ruler took the initiative.

Finally, reviving the faith in Pakistani nationalism can provide enough push for this reform plan. Nations need to have a sense of destiny to move forward. With a great history going back a millennium, and beyond that in ancient times, and with great cultural and martial traditions, Pakistanis are the splendid product of Central, South and West Asia with a distinct identity of their own. Our schools and the media can change the nation's mindset of we all put our minds to it.:pakistan:

Given where the country stands today, and regardless of the idealism of Westminster democracy, putting Pakistan on the right track is not possible for the politicians alone. Nor can the military pull it off by itself. A successful, stable and prosperous Pakistan depends on a civilized and reformed political system with defined rules of the game, backed by a strong military commitment in the background for the near future to ensure the continuity of the new system.



The writer works for Geo TV. Email: aq@ ahmedquraishi.com

P.S. : ahmed quraishi has changed quite a bit after joining GEO, if anyone has noticed.
 
EagleEyes

Oct 3, 2005
Independent judiciary.
Presidential System

The above to will make a vast difference in Pakistan, and what it was thought to be. The million dollar question however remains. Who will have the courage to do these major reforms?
 
muse

Oct 26, 2006
To Change to a Presidential system requires a new constitution -- Mr. Musharraf had a chance earlier on in the first 2 years but did not see the efficacy of calling a constitutional convention.

Things will again have to go from bad to worse and maybe, maybe then - but really I don't see how politiicans of Pakistan will want to see their chance to be premier king, to go up in smoke, not to mention the who sea of patronage seekers who will see their "hopes" evaporate in to meritocracy.
 
fatman17

Apr 24, 2007
this country can have only one center of power and that is a presidential system where the president is elected by the people in a general election.
 
asaad-ul-islam

Feb 11, 2008
the judiciary makes laws, when it should be enforcing them. our institutions are staffed with corrupt and bribed politicians or people who are favoured by them. you can't even build institutions in a parliamentary democracy when everyone is corrupt.

the 1973 constitution does not allow checks on politicising. it actually assists politicising all head positions within civil institutions and ministries. basically the constitution allows political parties to decide who runs the institutions.

and then we have people glorifying Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for bringing the constitution to Pakistan, that gave political parties the green light to loot and rape this country over and over. honest politicians who even refused to bend to make deals, just because it violated only one of their party's principles, like Asghar Khan could not become the leaders of this country.

honestly, I have no hope for this country under the current system of governing. martial law is not even an option anymore, a bloody revolution is. Musharraf has done a lot for this country, although some of his decisions concerning india can be criticized. But what really dissappointed me is the fact that musharraf did not revolutionize the entire system and bring in fresh new faces to the political theatre.

P.S: I think this is a really nice topic, I would like to encourage everybody to participate. it would be nice to see a debate on this.
 
BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
I'm for presidential system and dissolving all provincial govt.
I will not go in too much detail but IMO, we should study different system of govt. world wide and choose the best instead of having slavish mentality of adopting all British legacies as default.

We should have only local govts. on union council level, district govt. and a President. i repeat again zero provinces.

State should have only few key ministries like defence, foreign, finance etc.. rest of the affairs must be dealt at district level.
Judiciary and police should be divided in fedral and district level.
Having fedral courts and district courts but no such thing as supreme court.
Amendment in constitution being only posible with general refferundum.

income tax collection shall be implemented at union council level.
Which ever union council house more earning people will get more share and it should be divided in 2 portions i.e.
50&#37; share of income tax collection should go to union council for public service and infrastructure development works etc.
50% income tax should go to district govt. for police, judiciary and health facilities etc.
Other taxes like VAT etc should go to fedral govt. for defence, fedral courts, culture, transport, developing standards etc.
Off course to remove the confusion of taxes only one tax system should be implemented which is VAT and economy should be allowed open competition.
All those countries who does not allow open competition to Pakistani goods reciprocal trade bans should be made on their products and services.
 
BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
Independent judiciary.
Presidential System

The above to will make a vast difference in Pakistan, and what it was thought to be. The million dollar question however remains. Who will have the courage to do these major reforms?
We have no choice other than giving this opportunity to People of Pakistan.

Some one should make proposal and referundum should be held.
Presidential system must come together with local govt. system and having district govt. instead of provincial govt.
pro-presidential cum local govt. system supporter will try to convince people for one system and pro parlimentary cum pro provincial will convince the public for other.

There should be enough time given for campaign.
ID# should always be mentioned on vote but access should be limited by the permission of fedral court and subject to the permission of voting person.
 
mujahideen

Jan 10, 2007
A presidential system is definetely more stable. From what I have read Quaid-I-Azam wanted a Presidential system. But then again it is for the people to decide. I think we should hold a referedum on this issue.
 
mdmm

Apr 17, 2009
To Stop Corruption, election rigging and political affiliations of court judges, news media,
Presidential system is perfect for Pakistan, now.
In the past presidential system was not successfull, because it was not installed in full ,at all levels.
 
