Pakistan paid $7 Billion during last 6 months.



Pakistan had paid around $7 billion in shape of both principal and interest payment during first six months (July-December) period of the current financial year 2019-20.



The country had paid $1.65 billion as interest payment and $5.335 billion as principal amount making the total payment at $6.985 billion during July-December period, according to the latest figures of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).



The breakup showed that country had paid $5.86 billion in shape of principal and interest payments against the public debt in first six months of the ongoing fiscal year.



The public debt included government debt, loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and foreign exchange liabilities.



The country had paid $2.419 billion against government debt, $207 million against IMF loans and $571 million against foreign exchange liabilities.



Furthermore, the country had repaid $135 million as loans and interest payment of public sector enterprises (PSEs) and $541 million against private sector loans.



The country’s loan repayment and interest payment is continuously increasing due to massive borrowing. Pakistan’s External Debt and Liabilities (EDL) had swelled to $111.047 billion till December 2019. Pakistan’s EDL ballooned to $111.047 billion till December 31, 2019 against $95.237 billion on June 30, 2018, indicating that the total EDL went up by $15.8 billion in the last 18 months from June 2018 to Dec 31, 2019.



Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities had increased to Rs41 trillion by December last year.



Meanwhile, the country’s debt to GDP ratio clinched to 94.1 percent of the GDP in Dec 2019 against 86.2 percent of GDP on December 31, 2018

Click to expand...