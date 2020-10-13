What's new

Pakistan overwhelmingly wins election to the UN HRC with 169 Votes out of 193

Pakistan wins election to the UN Human Rights Council

Pakistan on Tuesday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) with an overwhelming majority securing 169 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly. Elections were held in New York earlier today. Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats...
Pakistan on Tuesday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) with an overwhelming majority securing 169 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly.
Elections were held in New York earlier today. Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats, Pakistan secured the highest number of votes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1316088321186181121
 
Dunya aur uske muzafaat may hindustan kay "AS USUAL" bezat honay ka waqt huwa jata hey..... air hindustani media kay ronay dhonay ka bhi
 
