Pakistan overwhelmingly wins election to the UN HRC with 169 Votes out of 193

Pakistan wins election to the UN Human Rights Council
Pakistan on Tuesday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) with an overwhelming majority securing 169 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly.
Elections were held in New York earlier today. Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats, Pakistan secured the highest number of votes.