Pakistan outlines process for barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia

Pakistan to begin barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia Pakistan has been forced to limit LCs due to falling reserves

The rules will allow Pakistan to import LNG, LPG as well as crude oil to meet the country’s rising energy needs.It will also allow Pakistan to export meat, fruits, vegetables, surgical instruments, textiles, perfumes and cosmetics.Afghanistan and Iran will also become markets for sports goods from Pakistan, in exchange for minerals, metals and coal.Pakistan will also be able to get industrial machinery from Russia based on barter arrangements.