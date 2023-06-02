What's new

Pakistan outlines process for barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,434
23
18,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan has passed a special order to allow barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia for certain goods, including petroleum and natural gas, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Left with barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports, Pakistan's government is desperately trying to manage a balance of payments crisis and bring inflation under control after it hit a record of nearly 38% last month.

The government order, called the Business-to-business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism 2023 and dated June 1, lists goods that can be bartered. State and privately owned entities would need approval to participate in the trade mechanism.

Sajid Amin, deputy director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, said Pakistan could gain particularly from oil and energy imports from Russia and Iran without adding to dollar demand. He added that the barter opportunity is important considering the dollar shortages the countries face.

"While it may not solve currency smuggling, particularly at the Afghanistan border, it can discourage smuggling of goods from Iran, such as diesel, and Afghanistan which is hurting the economy," Amin added.

After Pakistan's first purchase of discounted Russian oil in April, petroleum minister Musadik Malik told Reuters that Pakistan would only be buying crude, not refined products, under the deal.

There was no confirmation about how payment would be made but Malik said purchases could rise to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) if the first transaction went smoothly.

Last year, Pakistan imported 154,000 bpd of crude oil, little changed from 2021, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

In May, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association complained that up to 35% of the diesel sold in Pakistan had been smuggled from Iran.

Pakistan's government has also ordered a clampdown on smuggling of flour, wheat, sugar and fertilizer to Afghanistan.

www.reuters.com

Pakistan outlines process for barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia

Pakistan has passed a special order to allow barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia for certain goods, including petroleum and natural gas, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,434
23
18,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The rules will allow Pakistan to import LNG, LPG as well as crude oil to meet the country’s rising energy needs.

It will also allow Pakistan to export meat, fruits, vegetables, surgical instruments, textiles, perfumes and cosmetics.

Afghanistan and Iran will also become markets for sports goods from Pakistan, in exchange for minerals, metals and coal.

Pakistan will also be able to get industrial machinery from Russia based on barter arrangements.

www.aajenglish.tv

Pakistan to begin barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia

Pakistan has been forced to limit LCs due to falling reserves
www.aajenglish.tv
 
Last edited:
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,769
-18
1,535
Country
India
Location
India
Can someone explain in simple terms why not all countries do it? and do away with the dependency on a particular currency?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan decides to ‘order test cargoes’ of Russian crude oil
Replies
0
Views
324
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt Mulls Importing One-Third Of Crude Oil Demand From Russia
Replies
11
Views
361
Hexlor
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
Baburfromsarmarkand
B
M
No dollars for food imports from Iran, Afghanistan
Replies
3
Views
527
Wood
Wood
ghazi52
Maiden Russian crude oil shipment due next month
Replies
3
Views
590
Baburfromsarmarkand
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom