What's new

Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,000
16
24,585
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656762183832.png

Pakistani-origin Khizr Khan — who came into the spotlight after challenging ex-US president Donald Trump’s knowledge of the American constitution — will receive the highest US civil award from President Joe Biden.

The US president named 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavours.

Khizr — the father of US Army Captain Humayun Khan who was killed in Iraq in 2004 — is a Gold Star father and founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center.

Related items​


He is a prominent advocate for the rule of law and religious freedom and has served on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom under President Biden.

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7.

“These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith,” the White House said in a statement.

It said that these individuals have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come.
www.geo.tv

Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award

Khizr Khan to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden on July 7
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ambassador to US met US President in White House | June 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
285
ARMalik
ARMalik
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan envoy Masood Khan, President Biden discuss 'building strong basis' for taking ties forward
Replies
2
Views
345
Digital
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
N
America’s Asia excludes Pakistan
Replies
12
Views
733
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
ghazi52
US approves Masood Khan’s appointment as new Pakistan envoy
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom