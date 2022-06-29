Pakistan ordered AKINCI UCAV. Pakistan will be one of the first users of the AKINCI system

Pakistan'dan AKINCI TİHA ve Bayraktar TB2 Siparişi Pakistan AKINCI TİHA ve Bayraktar TB2 SİHA siparişinde bulundu. Pakistan, AKINCI Taarruzi İnsansız Hava Aracı'nın ilk kullanıcılarından birisi olacak.

According to the information obtained by SavunmaSanayiST.com from defense sources; Pakistan has ordered both AKINCI Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (TİHA) and Bayraktar TB2 Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SİHA) to BAYKAR. Thus, Pakistan Air Force will be one of the first users of AKINCI TİHA.AKINCI TİHA, which has been in the inventory of the National Intelligence Organization and the Land Forces Command, is expected to be delivered to the Air Force Command in a short time.AKINCI TİHAs delivered to the MIT and the Land Forces Command are in the AKINCI-A configuration equipped with the Ukraine-made Al450T engine; AKINCIs to be delivered to the Air Force Command will be in AKINCI-B configuration with 2x 750 horsepower engines.According to the information received, BAYKAR has so far signed contracts for the export of AKINCI TİHA with 4 countries and Bayraktar TB2 SİHA with 22 countries. Pakistan will be one of the few countries after Turkiye that has both AKINCI TİHA and Bayraktar TB2 SİHA in its inventory.While it is estimated that Pakistan will have AKINCI-B, BAYKAR is expected to start overseas AKINCI TİHA deliveries, at the beginning of next year.On the other hand, Bayraktar TB2 SİHA, which has been produced more than 300 so far, has proven itself in the most difficult battlefields. Currently; Bayraktar TB2 is actively used by the Turkish Armed Forces, the National Intelligence Organization, the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of Forestry.A significant increase is expected in Bayraktar TB2 SİHA production capacity with the new production facility of BAYKAR, which is under construction.