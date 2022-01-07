What's new

Pakistan operationalises Bayraktar TB-2 MALE UCAV

Zarvan said:
The news is true. And Jummah Bazar continues. I really want to understand the mindset behind induct so many types of Armed Drones
if you are going to induct a turkish drone than why not anka 2...... buying like indians wont help us.
 
Aslan said:
Could be part of the deal where we got to jointly produce the anka drone (I think that's the name)
Anka is different this is different. Anka will be produced by a private company.
Imran Khan said:
where are pics and videos then?
They will start appearing soon.
SD 10 said:
if you are going to induct a turkish drone than why not anka 2...... buying like indians wont help us.
Anka also coming.
 
I hope it doesnt meet the same fate as the Burraq UCAV - that being only a few built, with most of its time posing for pictures.

Let the hunt begin for all UCAVs
 
We have many UAV in our arsenal but can anyone explain who has what exactly ? Which one PAF is operating which is Army operating and which ones are with navy ?
 
Well Pakistan has an incredibly powerful drone fleet made up of the Wing Long 2 and now the TB2 excellent news.
However with that being said our BLA, BLF and TTP enemies are hardly quaking in their slippers as none of these drones are being seen over their heads ready to take them out in a seconds's notice.
 
waz said:
Well Pakistan has an incredibly powerful drone fleet made up of the Wing Long 2 and now the TB2 excellent news.
However with that being said our BLA, BLF and TTP enemies are hardly quaking in their slippers as none of these drones are being seen over their heads ready to take them out in a seconds's notice.
When we have Burraq, Shahpar-2, Wing Long-2 UCAVs then why TB-2?? What is offer better over easily available Chinese equivalent systems?
 
