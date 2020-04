so sad to see such video, both sides are Muslims brothers. not really enjoyed watching it and video showed one mainstream ethnic insist on treating them like the worst kind of heretics. Pakistan's Mainstream ethnic group should give them Nationality who born in Pakistan on the basis of Islam. Oh sorry, my mistake we don't have Islam in Pakistan but yes have the Muslim population living in it and making sense why these people rushing out of border Gate.Where ethnic is stated to be more important than Islam. Pakistan in 1947 has 3 corer population have enough food to feed them all at that time and now we crossed 20 corers and I don't know what we have done right that Allah still blessed us with the same land feeding them all, Oh yes remind me here, we allowed these migrants in our country and their blessing produces enough food to feed them all otherwise we have no good deeds left in front of Allah. We should think one day we all accountable in front of Allah. Pakistani Muslims are as rebellious criminals for abandoning the promise of Allah to established a country basis on Islam and beacon for a welfare state for the entire human race. Look our value as nation Allah makes us a worse nation(hiding our identity in foreign countries, Look COVID cases. more Allah wrath will be descendants upon us. wake up as a Muslims nation before it too late, Allah has the power to replace us with the better nation. Look and learn from the current situation the most powerful nation in earth US in front of Allah's wrath, US become hopeless to save his nation from COVID-19 and dead bodies ) on earth as a punishment to not obey his order and we become exemplary nations as Allah mentioned several disobedient nations in Quran and their end result who break the promise with Allah.

