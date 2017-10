“Also, China usually exports weapons to countries with no strings attached, and has adopted flexible payment arrangements such as loans, which makes the purchase of weapons easier for some countries,”

China exports weapons to 55 countries worldwide, covering Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, and many of its clients are developing countries.

Compared to US military equipment, China’s exports have advantages not only in price but also in after-sales service,”

“The submarines sold to Pakistan are a good example, as is our self-designed, air-independent propulsion system,”

“For instance, China’s J-10 aircraft won’t be weaker than its US counterpart the F-16… Also, the country’s Hongqi missile defence system has capabilities equivalent to the US Patriot missiles,”