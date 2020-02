We are in the midst of total socio economic breakdown and middle class completely cornered with Imran Khan letting the IMF juggernaut run over and crush Pakistanis. This has also enabled different food chain mafias to quadruple prices and squeeze the middle class due to zero enforcement by security agencies.



Banks are running out of reserves and already laid off several thousand employees.

Electricity and other cost now at extremely high level like never before. And govt. is suppose to increase more.

A cooking oil that cost 110 now costs over 250 rs. in my area. Sugar and wheat are being sold on extremely expensive rates as their artificially manipulated shortage persists. I used the word cornered earlier for the Pakistani common man as the option of going out of the country has also become impossible with airline ticket plus other measures costing double due to weakened rupee against dollar. 30000 ticket now coast 50000 for a 1 hour flight to dubai.



Extremely trying times as Imran Khan continues to talk and physically fail to do anything.



Fail to control bureaucrats

Fail to control mafias incl. sugar mafia don jahangir tareen

Fail in negotiation with IMF and has made himself politically non viable to win any election.

Mafias on the loose, criminals on the loose and zero development plus Imf induced stagflation and things getting worse.

Click to expand...