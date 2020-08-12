/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Pakistan okays $105 million debt settlement for PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Jyotish, Aug 12, 2020 at 8:32 PM.

  1. Aug 12, 2020 at 8:32 PM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,436
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,756 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Pakistan okays $105mln debt settlement for PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel

    August 12, 2020

    [​IMG]
    This undated file photo shows a street view of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, United States.

    ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave a “principled go-ahead” to the settlement of outstanding loans of the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York, which is owned by Pakistan’s national flag carrier.

    “ECC of the Cabinet has given principled go-ahead to the payment of all liabilities and responsibilities resulting from a debt of $ 105 million secured by the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) owned Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

    The ECC meeting was chaired by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who asked the Finance Division to engage with the Law Division, Aviation Division and Planning Commission to formalize the mode of payment and refinancing “as per schedule of the loan contracted by the Roosevelt Hotel to meet its financial challenges, and submit to ECC in its next meeting for formal approval.”

    Media reported last month that the government planned to sell the hotel but the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) decided against privatising it and said it would be run as a joint venture instead. The CCoP has also directed the Privatization Commission to hire a financial adviser to start the process in light of a report by accounting firm Deloitte in July 2019 recommending that “the highest and best use of the Roosevelt Hotel property is to redevelop the site into a mixed-use [property] (through joint venture) of primarily an office tower over retail and condominium.”

    https://www.arabnews.pk/node/1718426/pakistan
     
  2. Aug 12, 2020 at 8:35 PM #2
    American Pakistani

    American Pakistani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,429
    Joined:
    May 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +10 / 20,809 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Matlab hotel which was in such a business rich area like Manhattan bhi debt mein Tha. So much mismanagement and some opposition leaders want half salary of these h@r@mkh0rs.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 3, Guests: 7)
  1. Chand mukhra ,
  2. Bilal Khan (Quwa) ,
  3. Jf Thunder