Pakistan okays $105 million debt settlement for PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel

Pakistan okays $105mln debt settlement for PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel August 12, 2020 This undated file photo shows a street view of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, United States. ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave a “principled go-ahead” to the settlement of outstanding loans of the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York, which is owned by Pakistan’s national flag carrier. “ECC of the Cabinet has given principled go-ahead to the payment of all liabilities and responsibilities resulting from a debt of $ 105 million secured by the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) owned Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York,” the finance ministry said in a statement. The ECC meeting was chaired by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who asked the Finance Division to engage with the Law Division, Aviation Division and Planning Commission to formalize the mode of payment and refinancing “as per schedule of the loan contracted by the Roosevelt Hotel to meet its financial challenges, and submit to ECC in its next meeting for formal approval.” Media reported last month that the government planned to sell the hotel but the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) decided against privatising it and said it would be run as a joint venture instead. The CCoP has also directed the Privatization Commission to hire a financial adviser to start the process in light of a report by accounting firm Deloitte in July 2019 recommending that “the highest and best use of the Roosevelt Hotel property is to redevelop the site into a mixed-use [property] (through joint venture) of primarily an office tower over retail and condominium.” https://www.arabnews.pk/node/1718426/pakistan