Pakistan officially inducts HQ 9 Air Defence system

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Army Air Defence Centre Karachi today . On arrival COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument.According to ISPR, COAS witnessed commissioning of state of the art Chinese origin HQ-9/P HIMADS (High to Medium Air Defence System) into Pakistan Army Air Defence. Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan; Commander Army Air Defence Command briefed COAS about strategic weapon system.Induction of HIMADS will significantly enhance Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence (CLIAD) shield of aerial frontiers of Pakistan as the system is fully integrated through a well-knit Digitised System on its inventory. Capable of intercepting multiple air targets including aircrafts, cruise missiles and Beyond Visual Range Weapons at ranges over 100 kilometres with Single Shot Kill Probability, HQ-9/P is considered as a strategic long range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) with remarkable flexibility and precision.Speaking at the occasion, COAS said that induction of high-tech systems will make Pakistan’s air defence impenetrable in the emerging threat scenario. Highlighting the criticality of air defence in the overall defence of motherland, COAS said exemplary synergy between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army Air Defence makes country’s air defence impregnable. Pakistan–China strategic partnership and defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region, COAS remarked.Senior officials from China were also present on the occasion, the ISPR added.