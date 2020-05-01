Pakistan offers medical aid to India amid growing Covid-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD: As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current Covid-19 wave, Pakistan on Saturday offered to provide relief support to New Delhi to deal with the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases.



According to Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items.



“The concerned authorities of Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items,” reads the statement from the Foreign Office.



“They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” the statement concluded.



Prime Minister Imran Khan today expressed solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous COVID-19 wave witnessing record worldwide virus cases in a day and acute shortage of oxygen at health facilities.



Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he wanted to express their solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19.