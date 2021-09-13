Pakistan offers all-out help for Afghan health needs

December 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: As Afghanistan faces growing economic, health and humanitarian crises endangering millions of people, the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) on Thursday donated life-saving drugs worth Rs160 million to the conflict-hit country.



In association with the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, the medicines were donated in response to a request made by the Afghan health minister during his visit to Islamabad last month.



The medicines were handed over to Charge d’Affaires of Afghan Embassy Sardar Ahmed Khan Shakeeb in over 10 trucks at a ceremony held here. It was attended by PPMA chairman Qazi Mansoor Dilawar and central executive members Usman Shaukat, Aman Shaikh and Arshad Mahmood.



Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum chairman Habibullah was also present at the event. Qazi Dilawar said the industry had last month pledged to provide medicines worth Rs100m, but managed to collect drugs worth Rs160m.



Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Foundation has delivered humanitarian aid for those displaced by the recent conflict in Afghanistan.



According to a statement, a grant of $300,000 has been provided to the UNHCR to assist over 500 families with immediate humanitarian relief, including core relief kits and shelter items, to protect them during the harsh winter season.



