SOLD!!!!

SELLING

Transferring property/equipment and getting money in return.hmmmmmmm. Is there another word for it?Pakistan is literallyit's military equipment to raise money for the elites to give subsidies to their sugar mills and Lahore gymkhana to buy new toys. Reminds me of a drug-addict who ends up selling household furniture and kitchen utensils instead of trying to quit drugs.How long till Pakistan sells of it's Fighter jets and Naval vessels?