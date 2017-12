They are getting really, really desperate aren't they? Wow, this is a sight to see. So they started off "commanding" Pakistan to do things. When that didn't work, they started making "threats". When that didn't work, they threatened to use drones. And finally they are using the word "Obliged", like a King asking his disobeying army General to "listen" to him cause he is the king, and it is his birthright to be obeyed.

