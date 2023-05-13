Pakistan Now: Darkest Before Dawn?

The main point of Karabell's piece is-



"I have a handful of investments in Pakistani start-up companies (mostly in consumer and financial technologies) and have clearly acted on the thesis that there is unmined potential. But I’ve done that because I honestly believe in that opportunity."



Basically it means, "Please help, I am screwed. My money is stuck. There are no dollars to repatriate back. Please put some dollars in Pakistan so I can exit without taking a huge hit" 🥺