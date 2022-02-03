Pakistan Now 4th Largest Bike Manufacturer: PM Imran

hydrabadi_arab
Prime Minister Imran Khan has met prominent industrialists and businessmen in Islamabad yesterday. During the meeting, the premier stated that Pakistan has become fourth largest bike manufacturer in the world. Discussing the auto sector, Khan said that tractor exports have increased by 10%, while the country is manufacturing 90% of the parts.
This is not the first time the premier has quoted bike industry and its apparent success. Last year, the prime minister stated that in fiscal year 2020-2021, Pakistan recorded biggest number of motorcycle sales in the country’s history. He said that record-breaking motorcycle sales indicate that the country’s low-income class is making progress. Since motorcycles are known as the ride of a common man, “aam admi ki sawari”, the PM says the increasing number of motorcycle sales means the empowerment of “aam admi”.
The numbers show that the price of most famous Honda CD70 was increased by Rs. 14,800 last year, while Honda CG 125 saw a total increase of Rs. 21,000. Meanwhile, Yamaha’s famous YBR bikes observed a price increase of Rs. 30,500 during 2021.
And the prices of Suzuki bikes were increased up to Rs. 25,000 previous year. This shows how much prices have increased. Surprisingly, despite these repeated increase in prices, sales numbers kept on showing upward trajectory in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Honda sales jumped to 563,575 units in July-November period against 512,010 in the same duration the previous year. In this 5-month period, the other Japanese bike companies, i.e., Suzuki and Yamaha also recorded high sales.
The data showed that Suzuki sold 14,915 bikes in those five months compared to 8,719 in the same period last year. It meant its sales increased by 71%. Meanwhile, Yamaha’s sales increased to 9,962 units from 8,733 last year, getting a jump of 14%.
