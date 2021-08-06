Pakistan nothing like fascist India: Parliamentarians condemn mandir attack | SAMAA Members of the parliament passed a unanimous resolution on Friday to condemn the recent attack on a mandir in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong. Minority leaders, along with other parliamentarians said the whole country was united to protect the rights of the minorities and their places of worship. They...

The House united to protect rights of minorityMinority leaders, along with other parliamentarians said the whole country was united to protect the rights of the minorities and their places of worship.They demanded perpetrators should be served justice as soon as possible. Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistani government is not like the fascist Indian state. “The white on the Pakistani flag is as important for the government as the green part,” said the information minister.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Mohammad Khan said “the House is committed to protecting the rights of the minorities, people, and the government are united on this.”The elected members have praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for taking immediate notice of the incident.A video showing a mob attacking the mandir went viral on social media on Wednesday and emerged to be of the lone Hindu temple in Bhong city.The men broke the windows and shouted Allah-o-Akbar as they vandalized the temple. The court ordered the immediate arrest of the accused in the temple attack.Action has been ordered against those who instigated the attack.The police said that around 10 days ago, a seminary or madrassa teacher lodged a complaint that a young non-Muslim boy entered the seminary and desecrated it. The police registered a case and arrested the boy. But days later, he was released on bail.When he was released, however, a mob protested by shutting the city down and blocking the M-5 motorway. Police tried to negotiate with the protesters but failed. It was after this that the protesters attacked the temple.